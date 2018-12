The quotas, which are issued by the Ministry of Commerce, comprise 8.7 million tonnes of diesel, 5.19 million tonnes of gasoline and 4.47 million tonnes of kerosene, said one of the sources.

All of these quotas are going to four state-run firms - Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC and Sinochem, the two persons said.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin)