Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to launch nationwide inspections of ride-hailing companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 10:38am EDT
A Didi Chuxing driver checks the information on the application in his car in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China will conduct comprehensive inspections on all ride-hailing service companies, the transport ministry said on Friday, after a driver from dominant firm Didi Chuxing murdered a 20-year-old passenger this month.

The inspections, starting from Sept. 5, will cover all ride-hailing service platforms nationwide, the ministry said in a statement.

Didi said it welcomed the move and would fully cooperate to implement measures for improvement.

"We accept the supervision and will do our best to improve our services to ensure the safety of the public," Didi said in a statement posted on its official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo website.

The murder of the passenger who rode in a Didi vehicle took place in the eastern city of Wenzhou, and was the second such incident involving Didi since May.

The latest case sparked outrage and raised concerns about safety in the fast-growing ride-hailing sector in China, prompting the company to say that it would suspend its Hitch service indefinitely until it comes up with a safety mechanism acceptable to its users.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pU.S., Canada slug it out as deadline looms to clinch NAFTA deal
RE
04:59pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
04:57pGlobal shares extend fall on Trump trade threats
RE
04:57pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Voluntary Recall on Ground Chuck Products
PU
04:53pSummer is over for investors as global worries build
RE
04:46pChicago Business Barometer Falls in August
DJ
04:42pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : 8.2 percent Growth of GDP in real terms in Q1 of 2018-19 in line with momentum built in the economy & broad -based
PU
04:42pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Draft notification proposing amendments in rule 114 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 and permanent account number application Forms (Form 49A and Form 49AA) - Inviting comments of stakeholders
PU
04:42pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill Investigates Tariff Exclusion Process in Bipartisan Request
PU
04:41pColombia CPI seen easing this year, rising next on tax reform doubts - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.