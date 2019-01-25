Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to lift cash injection by $37 billion for reserve assessment changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 06:02am EST
A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it will release about 250 billion yuan ($37 billion) in additional cash to banks, due to changes in assessments for banks' targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) reductions announced in 2018.

On Jan. 4, the central bank announced a cut in the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves this year. This is freeing up around 800 billion yuan in net liquidity as the People's Bank of China tries to reduce the risk of a sharp economic slowdown.

That total includes the 250 billion yuan stated on Friday, and about 300 billion yuan after banks used most of the 1.5 trillion yuan released via the RRR cut, which took effect on Jan. 15 and Jan. 25, to pay back maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, the central bank said.

There was also 257.5 billion yuan in funds released by the central bank via targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) on Jan. 23, the central bank said.

On Jan. 2, the central bank said it had relaxed conditions on targeted reserve requirement cuts, a move that effectively allowed more banks to enjoy such cuts and lend more to small firms.

The RRR cut unveiled on Jan. 4 was the fifth announced by China in a year.

(The story has been refiled to add missing word to headline)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aAlibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
RE
06:29aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR JUSTIC : Joint Statement by First Vice-President Timmermans, Vice-President Ansip, Commissioners Jourová and Gabriel ahead of Data Protection Day
PU
06:26aEXCLUSIVE : Europe tops buyers for U.S. LNG with winter cargo influx
RE
06:25aBOJ's Kuroda says demographic changes could make central bank's job difficult
RE
06:25aFrench jobless total falls 1.1 percent in fourth quarter - labour ministry
RE
06:19aSNB's Jordan warns of no-deal Brexit impact on Switzerland
RE
06:19aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 25 / 01 / 2019
PU
06:18aUK retail sales steady in Jan after weak Christmas, big picture weak - CBI
RE
06:03aITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Malaysia, ITC and Commonwealth Secretariat to host dialogue on women in the digital economy and trade
PU
06:02aChina to lift cash injection by $37 billion for reserve assessment changes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
5VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : 3Q Revenue Fell, Backs Full-Year Guidance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.