Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to maintain anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 01:10am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday said it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of U.S. distillers grains (DDGS), a cereal by-product of ethanol manufacturing, after completing a review launched in April.

The ministry cited potential damage to domestic producers in its decision to retain anti-dumping duties of 42.2%-53.7% and anti-subsidy tariffs of 11.2%-12% on DDGS products from the United States.

The review was launched amid trade talks between Beijing and Washington aimed at ending the prolonged China-United States trade war that has roiled global markets.

(This story corrects lower end of anti-dumping duties range to 42.2%, not 24.2%, in paragraph 2.)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:06aWall Street takes on long-term care payouts as insurers balk at costs
RE
12:48aChina to maintain anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains
RE
12:33aIn shift, economists now split over BOJ's next move - Reuters poll
RE
12:29aAustralia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : BRI transport projects to benefit global economy, says World Bank
PU
12:05aAsian shares climb, wager all on dovish Fed, trade hopes revive
RE
12:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Rise as rate-cut hopes build up
RE
06/18Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
06/18Asian shares climb, wager all on dovish Fed, trade hopes revive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil gains amid Middle East tensions, U.S.-China trade deal hopes
2Oil climbs over $1/bbl on U.S.-China trade deal hopes, Mideast tension
3NIO INC - ADR : NIO : Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google invests $1 billion to ease housing shortage near California headquarters
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About