Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to offer liquidity to Baoshang Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 04:07am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Sunday that it would offer liquidity to Inner Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank, which the country's financial regulators have said they would take over due to the serious credit risks it poses.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said in a statement that it and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) would give more policy support to improve small- and mid-sized banks' corporate governance.

Baoshang Bank came to prominence after its key stakeholder Tomorrow Holdings was targeted in a government crackdown on systemic risks posed by financial conglomerates. [ ]

The rare takeover, the first in nearly two decades, also highlights the long struggle of some smaller regional lenders in China, which suffer from deteriorating asset qualities, inadequate capital buffers, and poor internal controls and corporate governance.

There is concern that these feeble lenders will add to the vulnerability of country's financial system amid the economic slowdown.

"After the takeover, PBOC and CBIRC will offer liquidity support, [and] timely and sufficient funds to ensure that the bank's payment system is operating smoothly," the PBOC said.

"From the situation of the past two days, Baoshang Bank has sufficient funding in its local branches. Depositors can take out money freely and smoothly," it said.

The central bank also said it would guarantee all principal and interest of corporate deposits and interbank liabilities below 50 million yuan, and that the handling of those above 50 million yuan could be negotiated.

The PBOC and CBIRC said on Friday that control of Baoshang will last for a year, and that China Construction Bank, (CCB) will be entrusted to handle the business operations of the small lender, based in the industrial city of Baotou.

Baoshang had a total of 156.5 billion yuan ($22.68 billion) of outstanding loans by the end of 2016, a 65% jump from the end of 2014, according to the bank's last filing on its assets and liabilities on its website. Its non-performing loan ratio was at 1.68% as of December 2016.

(Reporting by Michael Martina, Hou Xiangming and Leng Cheng in Beijing; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07aChina to offer liquidity to Baoshang Bank
RE
12:12aMalaysia set to raise domestic palm biofuel use - trade ministry
RE
05/25NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : to Sell 2 mb of Oil at Energy Exchange on May 28
PU
05/25UMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : A Million People Could Lose Their Pensions If Congress Doesn't Act
PU
05/25PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump is Advancing Our Partnership with Japan as We Work Toward a New Era of Global Cooperation and Shared Prosperity
PU
05/25China says U.S. demand on its state-owned enterprises is 'invasion' on economic sovereignty
RE
05/25TXOGA TEXAS OIL & GAS ASSOCIATION : Praises New Law to Allow for More Water Recycling in Oil and Natural Gas Production
PU
05/25AT&T : currently accepts Bitcoin as payment for its subscribers
AQ
05/25AT&T : Partners With BitPay To Accept Online Bill Payments In Cryptocurrencies
AQ
05/25AT&T : now supports cryptocurrency for online bill payments
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER IN TIE-UP TALKS WITH RENAULT: sources
2QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QNB report delves into effects of US-China t..
3MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Soldiers linked to Tsvangirai daughter's crash
4MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Fake lovers almost forced me out of Nollywood
5TOLL BROTHERS INC : TOLL BROTHERS : Starts VIP List for Its New Community to be Built at the Aurora Reservoir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About