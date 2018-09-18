Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to penalise $60 billion of U.S. imports but reduce amount of tariffs it collects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will levy tariffs on about $60 billion (45.60 billion pounds) worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese products, as previously planned, but has reduced the level of tariffs that it will collect on the products.

The tit-for-tat measures are the latest escalation in an increasingly protracted trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

On Monday, the U.S. administration said it will begin to levy new tariffs of 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese products on Sept. 24, with the tariffs to go up to 25 percent by the end of 2018.

Previously, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit those goods with 25 percent tariffs immediately.

"China is forced to respond to U.S. unilateralism and trade protectionism, and has no choice but to respond with its own tariffs," the Finance Ministry said in a statement on its website late on Tuesday.

China will levy tariffs on a total of 5,207 U.S. products, at 5 and 10 percent, instead of the previously proposed rates of 5, 10, 20 and 25 percent, even as the products remain unchanged from the previous plan, the finance ministry said.

China will impose a 10 percent tariff on U.S. products it previously designated for a rate of 20 and 25 percent, and 5 percent tariffs on goods previously under the 5 and 10 percent rates.

Items previously designated to be hit by 20 or 25 percent tariffs included products ranging from liquefied natural gas and mineral ores to coffee and various types of edible oil. Those goods will now be taxed 10 percent.

Goods previously marked under the 10 percent category included products such as frozen vegetables, cocoa powder and chemical products. Those products will now be taxed 5 percent.

The new tariff measures will take effect at 12:01 p.m. (0401 GMT) on Sept. 24.

China will further respond accordingly if the United States insists on increasing tariffs, according to the Finance Ministry.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee, Yawen Chen and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:49pTrump says U.S. may make a trade deal with China at some point
RE
06:38pKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : & Ellis Represents Cerberus Capital Management in Acquisition of SubCom
PU
06:38pPROJECT SIGNING : Government of India and World Bank Sign New Project to Improve Quality of Select Industrial Training Institutes in Uttarakhand
PU
06:28pLIVESTOCK, DAIRY, AND POULTRY OUTLOOK : September 2018
PU
06:21pWall Street rises as blow from new tariffs less than feared
RE
06:16pChina to penalise $60 billion of U.S. imports but reduce amount of tariffs it collects
RE
06:13pEXCLUSIVE - NESTLE, UNILEVER, COKE MAKE BIDS IN $4 BILLION-PLUS GSK INDIA SALE : sources
RE
05:50pEXCLUSIVE - QUALCOMM PREPARES TO ADD NEW BOARD DIRECTORS : sources
RE
05:48pPRESIDENT OF RUSSIA : Press conference on Russian-Hungarian talks
PU
05:38pGlobal stocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar steady
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.