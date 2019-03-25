Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to reduce government intervention in industrial sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 12:43am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will reduce direct government intervention in its vast industrial sector, the industry minister said on Monday, as Beijing seeks to ease concerns about its industrial policy, core to Washington's complaints in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The government's pledge to reduce its influence over operational matters in China's manufacturing sector follows an apparent toning down of its high-tech industrial push, which has long annoyed the United States.

"We will gradually reduce the government's micro-management and direct intervention, in order to allow the market to effectively decide resource allocation and support the development of the manufacturing industry", Miao Wei, minister of industry and informational technology, said at the China Development Forum.

But China will continue to encourage higher-value production, he said.

In his speech, Miao did not touch on the so-called "Made in China 2025" plan, an initiative intended to help China catch up with global rivals in sophisticated technologies such as semiconductors, robotics, aerospace and artificial intelligence (AI).

The state-backed industrial policy has provoked alarm in the West, due to China's open efforts to deploy state support and subsidies.

The comments came days ahead of the latest round of high-level trade talks between China and the United States starting in Beijing on Thursday.

Washington has threatened further action if China does not change its practices on issues ranging from industrial subsidies to intellectual property.

China is not conceding to U.S. demands to ease curbs on technology companies, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing three people briefed on the discussions.

'VALLEY OF DEATH'

The latest conciliatory tone struck by Beijing to placate Washington does not mean China is less serious about its high-tech manufacturing drive, with local governments still rolling out plans to help manufactuers move up the value chain.

Local governments have also been told to pursue new engines of industrial growth by developing innovative technologies, such as new energy vehicles (NEVs) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Miao said technology manufacturers needed to survive "the Valley of Death" as they seek to turn laboratory samples into mass production.

The southern province of Hunan this month issued a three-year plan for the AI sector, pledging more support for a local industry whose size is projected to reach 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) by 2021.

In the central province of Henan, production of service robots rose 14.3 times in January-February from a year earlier, according to local media. [nL3N216108]

When asked to comment on President Donald Trump’s wish to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States, Miao said that such decisions could not be made by a single person because an entire supply chain was involved.

"Every company will consider putting its supply chain in a country were costs are relatively lower, this the purpose of the law of economics," he said.

"If, after comparisons are made, that the United States has lower costs and possess advantages versus other countries, I'm sure that a company…will bring its manufacturing back to the United States."

In a bid to support to small companies, many of which have been struggling to get financing, Miao said small and medium-sized companies will play a bigger role in the sector's innovation.

China is planning to launch a highly-anticipated Nasdaq-style technology board - a move by Beijing to counter U.S. curbs on China's technology advances.

The government's next move is to implement policies such as tax reductions and to improve the protection of intellectual property rights, according to Miao, adding that the general manufacturing sector will be fully liberalized.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Shu Zhang; Writing by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aR&I VIEW : MGC Decides to Continue Saudi Joint Venture
PU
01:03aTrump push for China trade reform draws wide support at home, abroad
RE
01:00aBOJ's Kuroda says any future bond yield rise will be gradual
RE
12:43aChina to reduce government intervention in industrial sector
RE
12:40aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Tumble on U.S. recession fears; Thailand falls 1 percent ahead of election results
RE
12:33aFed's Evans says have to be nervous about yield curve, but U.S. economy solid
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aOil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
RE
03/24APO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : concludes practitioners' meeting on Industry 4.0 standards
PU
03/24Yen gains as global economic worries drive risk aversion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices drop almost 1 percent on concerns recession may be looming
2APPLE : APPLE'S MEDIA AMBITION: Original shows, news subscription
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Upcoming Presentations Regarding the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-16..
5LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA RETAIL TRUST : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING :: Voluntary
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.