Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to reshuffle management, recapitalise smaller banks to curb risks - Caixin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 05:07am EST

China will take steps including management reshuffles and fund infusions to bolster the weakening profiles of its smaller banks, vice chairman of the banking and insurance regulator said, according to financial news outlet Caixin on Sunday.

As financial stability remains the top priority, the regulator will use reform and restructuring as the key approach to resolving banking risks, instead of doing "surgeries," said Zhou Liang, vice chairman of China's Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), at a forum in Beijing on Sunday, Caixin reported.

The health of China's smaller banks has come under renewed scrutiny recently, as two local lenders suffered bank runs in less than two weeks amid fears over poor management and liquidity issues.

"Smaller banks are small financial institutions by size, but they carry a great spill-over risk," said Zhou.

The smaller sector is facing risks because of a difficult macro environment both at home and abroad, poor management at smaller banks, and credit risks triggered by deteriorating financial conditions of companies, Zhou said.

Zhou said some of the reform steps would include improving corporate governance, writing off non-performing assets and replenishing capital.

"For institutions that have relatively severe problems, they need to introduce new strategic investors to carry out structural reforms," Zhou said.

Earlier this year, a rare government seizure of then little-known Baoshang Bank and a state-rescue of Jinzhou Bank and Hengfeng Bank revived concerns about the underlying health of hundreds of small lenders in the country as China's economic growth slowed to near three decade lows.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Shivani Singh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aIran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
RE
05:15aUnloved Assets Join Market Rally in Latest Sign of Optimism
DJ
05:07aChina to reshuffle management, recapitalise smaller banks to curb risks - Caixin
RE
05:06aEgypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 3.1% in October, from 4.8% in Sept
RE
05:05aNOC NATIONAL OIL : reports increase in October oil and gas revenues
PU
05:04aQP says Egyptian Refining Company Refinery now operating, to reach full production Q1 2020
RE
04:58aLibya's NOC October revenues rise 21% vs September
RE
04:45aGoldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
RE
04:27aChina's Commerce ministry says $71 billion in deals inked at CIIE
RE
04:21aIPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Failed Exxon talks left Petrobras stranded for auctions - sources
3Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
4Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
5Mirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivoluma..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group