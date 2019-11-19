Log in
China to soon revise 2018 GDP based on census results

11/19/2019 | 10:41pm EST
People walk on a crossing with light signals for pedestrians near shopping malls in Shenyang

China will soon revise its 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) based on the results of the government's latest economic census, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

China's GDP grew 6.6% last year, the slowest in almost three decades but was in line with Beijing's target of around 6.5%.

Upward and downward revisions to GDP figures are not uncommon in China. Days before GDP data for 2018 was released, the statistics bureau cut its final 2017 GDP growth figure to 6.8% from 6.9%.

The planned 2018 GDP revision is not for the purpose of meeting a certain target, but to reflect changes in accounting rules and data sources, Li Xiaochao, deputy head of the statistics bureau, told reporters.

Revisions to historical GDP figures will also be made, Li said.

The last national economic census was published in late 2014, after which China revised up the size of its economy in 2013 by 1.9 trillion yuan ($270 billion), or 3.4%, to reflect a bigger contribution from the services sector.

Prior to that, two censuses led to a 16.8% upward revision to the 2004 GDP size and a 4.4% increase in 2008.

China has set a 2019 GDP growth target of 6%-6.5%.

($1 = 7.0283 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Edwina Gibbs)

