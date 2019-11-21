Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to speed launch of rare earth futures contracts, Shanghai exchange says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:19pm EST

China will accelerate the launch of futures contracts for rare earths, used in devices such as mobile telephones and batteries, an official of the Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Friday.

The exchange will also hasten its launch of alumina futures, Chen Ye, the head of its commodity department, told an industry conference, without saying which rare earth contract would be launched, or when.

China is the world's largest processor and producer of rare earths, a group of 17 elements.

After the May breakdown of trade talks with the United States, industry participants had speculated China might exploit its dominant position as an exporter of the minerals.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange has been discussing a possible futures contract with China's rare earth industry since 2014.

Last March it signed a pact with the Association of China Rare Earth Industry for research on the development of rare earth futures and other derivatives, the exchange said on its website.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Shanghai and Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE CORPORATION 1.06% 1435 End-of-day quote.28.35%
FASTLY, INC. -0.09% 22.08 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HUB CO., LTD. -0.39% 1010 End-of-day quote.18.41%
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD. -0.88% 29.15 End-of-day quote.30.29%
INNOVATION INC. 0.42% 2135 End-of-day quote.209.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 63.54 Delayed Quote.12.23%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. -0.70% 170.5 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
SHENGHE RESOURCES HOLDING CO., LTD -1.65% 8.33 End-of-day quote.-4.53%
WTI -0.27% 58.14 Delayed Quote.25.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:33pChina revises up nominal 2018 GDP, says won't impact 2019 growth calculation
RE
09:30pPetronas sees commercial production this year at southern Malaysia refinery
RE
09:28pChina revises up nominal 2018 GDP, says won't impact 2019 growth calculation
RE
09:19pChina to speed launch of rare earth futures contracts, Shanghai exchange says
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pOil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
RE
09:03pOil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
RE
08:31pJapan economy minister says exports, production continue to show weakness
RE
08:28pJapan's consumer inflation stagnant despite tax hike boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
3Oil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC HAS NO PLANS FOR NEW TESLA BATTERY PLANT IN CHINA: CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group