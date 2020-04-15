Log in
China to step up protection of investors - financial stability committee

04/15/2020 | 09:55am EDT

China will make better use of the capital markets and crack down resolutely on fraud and forgery, the state council's financial stability committee said on Wednesday after a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

Regulatory administrations should step up protection of investors, improve the quality of listed companies and ensure the accurate and timely disclosure of information, it said in a statement summarising the meeting posted on the Chinese government's website.

"At present, external risks are greater than internal risks, and macro risks are greater than micro risks. Under such circumstances, the key is to step up counter-cyclical adjustment," the statement added.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Colin Qian in Beijing; Editing by Gareth Jones)

