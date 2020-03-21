China to stimulate private investment, accelerate 'new infrastructure' development

China will further develop 5G, construct more data centres and build smart cities as part of the new infrastructure push, Zheng Jian, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said at a briefing.

Another NDRC official, Hong Ou, said 89.1% of major infrastructure and natural resources projects had resumed operation as of March 20, excluding Hubei province, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 1.848 trillion yuan ($260.47 billion) of local government bonds have been front-loaded so far in 2020, including 1.29 trillion yuan of special bonds, used by local governments to finance infrastructure development, Song Qiuling, an official at the finance ministry, said at the briefing.

