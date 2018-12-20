Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to strengthen oversight of banks' required reserves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 12:08pm CET
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday it will strengthen the oversight of the reserves that commercial banks and other lenders are required to deposit to ensure timely and full payment.

The People's Bank of China will impose penalties on delayed payments of required reserves to the central bank, it said in a statement on its website.

The central bank said it would improve its checks on reserves to prevent payment arrears - or the daily average level falling short of the official requirement.

The change would help "ensure the unity of deposit reserve management system and promote healthy operations of financial institutions", the central bank said

The central bank has cut reserve requirement ratios (RRR) - the level of deposits that banks must hold as reserves at the central bank - four times this year, to help support the slowing economy.

The reserve ratio is at 14.5 percent for large commercial lenders.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:23pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE falters on Fed comments, oil dip
RE
12:22pEU launches WTO challenge against China over technology transfer
RE
12:22pOil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike
DJ
12:20pHow a year of 'endless storms' battered Argentina's economy
RE
12:18pFactbox - Four reasons why Argentina's economy buckled in 2018
RE
12:17pTimeline - Argentina's economy dogged by year of 'endless storms'
RE
12:15pU.S. aims to present figures on impact of tariffs in mid-Jan
RE
12:13pUK retail sales fall at fastest rate since 2017 in December - CBI
RE
12:08pChina to strengthen oversight of banks' required reserves
RE
11:59aDollar drops to one-month lows on questions over U.S. growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2KIER GROUP PLC : Kier fundraising gets cool response from investors
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : 38 Chinese brands among world's 500 most influential in 2018
5FTSE 100 : FTSE falters on Fed comments, oil dip

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.