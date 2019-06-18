Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to suspend pork imports from Canadian company Frigo Royal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 04:58am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will block pork imports from Canada's Frigo Royal Inc, after shipments by the Canadian firm were found to contain the banned feed additive ractopamine, the state Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Ractopamine is used by pork producers in some countries to make leaner pigs but China does not allow its use and does not tolerate residues of the compound in imported meat.

China will also strengthen inspections for the residue in all pork imports from Canada, Xinhua reported, citing customs.

Canadian government officials said this month they had been warned by China that it would step up inspections of meat imports after "recent cases of non-compliance" in pork shipments.

The Xinhua report said customs authorities in the port of Nanjing had detected ractopamine residue in a batch of pork on June 3.

China said it would open all containers of Canadian meat and meat products and, in some cases, 100% of the contents would be inspected.

China has already halted pork imports from two other Canadian producers, Olymel LP and Drummond Export, because of labeling problems.

It has also blocked imports of Canadian canola seed.

Trade problems between the two countries comes as China has been demanding that Canada returns a Chinese tech executive who is facing extradition to the United States.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:14aEuro zone inflation confirmed slowing to one-year low in May - Eurostat
RE
05:13aTruckmaker Volvo to partner with Nvidia to develop AI for driverless vehicles
RE
05:12aGazprom awaiting new Ukraine government before starting gas transit talks
RE
05:12aItaly's Tria says Rome will spend less, can reach deficit agreement with EU
RE
05:10aEBAY : Exploring the Opportunities of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
PU
05:05aFacebook reveals Libra cryptocurrency, with lofty goals
RE
05:04aFacebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
05:03aEUROZONE : Final Core CPI as estimates at 0.8%
05:03aEUROZONE : Trade Balance better than estimates at 15.3B
05:03aEUROZONE : German ZEW worse than estimates at -21.1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
3ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : annual profit rises 17% on Sunbelt growth
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon raises £1.4 billion to help fund Cypress deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About