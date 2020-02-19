Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:54pm EST
The HNA Group logo is seen on the gate of HNA Plaza building in Beijing

China plans to take over HNA Group Co and sell off its airline assets as the coronavirus outbreak has hit the conglomerate's ability to meet financial obligations, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-19/china-said-to-near-takeover-of-hna-group-as-virus-hits-business?utm_content=business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government of Hainan, the southern province where HNA is based, is in talks to take control of the group, the report said. HNA directly controls or holds stakes in a number of local carriers, including its flagship Hainan Airlines.

HNA did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.

Under the plan, China would sell the bulk of HNA's airline assets to the country's three biggest carriers - Air China Ltd, China Southern Airlines Co and China Eastern Airlines Corp, the report said.

The heavily indebted conglomerate has restructured jet orders with Europe's Airbus in a compromise deal that includes an order for dozens of A330neo jets, two people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

HNA Group was once one of China's most aggressive dealmaking firms, spending $50 billion on acquisitions that included stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide, and prime property in New York, Sydney and San Francisco.

It began unwinding many of its acquisitions to shift its focus to its core airlines and tourism businesses after it racked up high levels of debt from its shopping spree, drawing regulatory scrutiny.

But the prices HNA has sought and the complex structures and loans and other business links that bind its holdings have made unwinding its investments difficult, bankers said.

In December, its chairman Chen Feng said the firm had delayed some salary payments in 2019 due to cash flow shortages, but vowed to resolve liquidity risks in 2020.

However, the airline industry has come under pressure this year with the coronavirus outbreak prompting airlines to cancel thousands of flights, adding to woes for the sector as it also battles weak demand due to slowing global economy.

Hainan Airlines and others have tried to cut their losses by putting foreign pilots on unpaid leave, Reuters has reported. Hong Kong Airlines, also part-owned by HNA, has said it will cut 400 jobs.

China's aviation regulator acknowledged the industry's pains last week, and said it would support restructurings or mergers to help airlines cope with the epidemic.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Jane Merriman and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED 1.31% 6.94 End-of-day quote.-13.25%
AIRBUS SE 1.18% 131.8 Real-time Quote.1.01%
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED 0.81% 4.95 End-of-day quote.-16.70%
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED 1.13% 6.24 End-of-day quote.-14.90%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.69% 9.911 Delayed Quote.43.28%
HAINAN AIRLINES HOLDING CO.,LTD. 1.91% 1.6 End-of-day quote.-12.14%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -1.05% 31.98 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 0.66% 112.67 Delayed Quote.1.59%
HNA INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT GROUP CO.,LTD 2.94% 4.91 End-of-day quote.1.12%
HNA INVESTMENT GROUP CO LTD End-of-day quote.
HNA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -2.05% 2.86 End-of-day quote.-3.75%
HNA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.49 End-of-day quote.-9.26%
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD 3.81% 12.82 End-of-day quote.-18.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:01pGlobal Arachidonic Acid Market 2020-2024 | 7% CAGR Projection Through 2024 | Technavio
BU
10:01pALERUS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
BU
09:58pAUSTAR GOLD : January Operational Update
PU
09:58pKINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 19/2/20 - $1.7019
PU
09:58pNOMICS.COM : Launches Free Crypto Market Data CSV File Delivery
PR
09:42pPETRO RIO : Earnings release - 4q19 & 2019
PU
09:37pSmile Direct Club Stands Behind Its Doctors
GL
09:37pSMILEDIRECTCLUB : Smile Direct Club Stands Behind Its Doctors
AQ
09:32pPTT Exploration & Production, Total to Invest in Oman Exploration Block
DJ
09:25pOil rises on supply worries, while virus-led demand concerns ease
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
2UBS names ING boss Ralph Hamers as its new CEO
3PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : 2019 Reserves Press Release
4ALAMOS GOLD INC. : Alamos Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Results
5China to take over HNA as coronavirus hits business - Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group