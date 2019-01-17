Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China to target 6-6.5 percent GDP growth in 2019 - China Daily

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 08:07pm EST
Men work on top of a scaffolding overlooking pedestrians walking in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China may set an economic growth target for this year of between 6 percent and 6.5 percent, lower than for 2018, the official China Daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources close to policymakers.

"We face greater challenges to stabilize growth compared to the previous year," the paper quoted a National Development and Reform Commission official as saying.

"More efforts will be made to boost infrastructural growth, but in a more efficient way. Local governments need to cut costs and get used to spending less," the official also said.

Reuters on Jan. 11 reported that China plans to set a lower GDP growth target of 6-6.5 percent in 2019 compared with last year's target of "around" 6.5 percent.

The official target will be unveiled at the annual parliamentary session in March.

On Monday, China will report economic growth data for 2018's last quarter. Growth is expected to have slowed to 6.4 percent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers
PU
09:01pGLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
08:56pU.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
RE
08:55pChina revises down 2017 GDP growth to 6.8 percent vs 6.9 percent previously
RE
08:53pFossil to sell smartwatch technology worth $40 million to Google, shares rise
RE
08:47pJapan's consumer inflation slows to 7-month low, adds to BOJ's travails
RE
08:47pJapan's consumer inflation slows to 7-month low, adds to BOJ's travails
RE
08:36pDollar up against yen on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast an..
4SANOFI : Sanofi/Lexicon Diabetes Drug Gets 8-8 Vote From FDA Panel -- Update
5AP MOLLER-MAERSK : AP MOLLER MAERSK : Job jitters mount as China's factories sputter ahead of Lunar New Year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.