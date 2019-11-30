Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 10:58am EST

China will use its national drug bulk-buy scheme to lower the price of drugs currently sold at higher prices compared with other markets, it said in an official statement.

The move could force international drugmakers to further cut prices and enable copycat medicines to replace imported off-patent brands at faster pace.

Many branded versions of drugs are currently more expensive in China than in other major markets. They could now be subjected to a centralised procurement program where manufacturers will have to go through a bidding process to get the right to supply drugs to public hospitals, the National Health Commission said in a document published on late Friday.

The bulk-buy program, which currently covers 25 types of medicines, allows no more than three successful bidders access to China's public hospitals, where most Chinese people buy their drugs.

The program caused the price of some drugs to plunge more than 90% when it was introduced last year in some cities, state news agency Xinhua said.

Multinational drugmakers usually cut the price of drugs when they go off-patent and face competition from generic versions, but such price drops were slow to happen in China, partially because many local drugmakers were unable to develop high-quality generic drugs to compete with off-patent branded drugs.

In the first round of nationwide implement of the program, in September, multinationals including Sanofi and Eli Lilly managed to cut some prices low enough to levels close to those offered by local generic makers.

Beijing will strengthen its monitoring of overseas drug market and collect global prices for imported medicines, Friday's guideline said.

The government is leveraging its large patient population to push non-domestic drugs companies to cut prices to their lowest level globally.

Most foreign drugmakers offered Beijing the lowest prices globally in a recent round of negotiations in order to get some of their new products included in national insurance program, a move that will help them gain access to more patients in less-affluent cities, officials said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Brenda Goh)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -0.56% 7458 Delayed Quote.26.99%
CHINESE PEOPLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 0.05 End-of-day quote.-26.47%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
SANOFI 0.06% 84.51 Real-time Quote.11.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aFITBIT CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Versa & Charge Smartwatch & More Sales Compared by Retail Egg
BU
11:10aTHE LATEST : Fiat Chrysler, auto union agree tentative deal
AQ
11:01aREAL LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The RealReal, Inc. - REAL
PR
11:01aYJ LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Yunji Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – YJ
BU
10:58aChina to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap
RE
10:55aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
10:40aBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
10:31aBEATS CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of Beats Studio 3, Solo Pro, Solo 3, Powerbeats Pro & Pill Savings Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
10:21aCANON CAMERA CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Best Canon EOS 80D, T6i, T7i & G7X Deals Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
10:13aAnnual Reports and Related Documents
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit agrees to cut stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi to below 32%
3NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
4OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
5Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group