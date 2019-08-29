Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 02:46pm EDT
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Thursday, led by the trade-sensitive technology and industrial sectors, as China sounded hopeful on trade negotiations with the United States, easing concerns that more combative stances could stoke a recession.

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled in September but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide additional details.

"Certainly (trade) is the fundamental point that is occurring right now, all this other stuff is just noise that allows either the computer programs or the certain participants in the marketplace to go ahead and push the market around one way or the other," said Keith Bliss, managing partner and CEO of IQ Capital USA LLC in New York.

"When the market pukes the way it has done lately, and the volatility really spikes, people should be in there buying the market with both hands."0

Heavyweight tech stocks with tariff exposure, such as Apple, up 1.59% and Microsoft, up 2.02%, boosted the technology sector by 1.87% and put it on track for its best day since Aug. 13.

Chipmakers, which draw a large part of their revenue from China, also gained, sending the Philadelphia semiconductor index <.SOX> up 2.57%.

Industrial names that have also been highly correlated to trade progress, such as United Technologies, advanced, with the sector up 1.96%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 362.46 points, or 1.39%, to 26,398.56, the S&P 500 gained 40.25 points, or 1.39%, to 2,928.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 126.65 points, or 1.61%, to 7,983.54.

Still, the three main indexes were on course to log their worst monthly performance, and first monthly decline, since a selloff in May, on worries the intensified trade battle between the world's two largest economies will lead to a global recession.

The Trump administration on Wednesday made official its additional 5% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports and set collection dates of Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, prompting several hundreds of U.S. companies to warn of price hikes.

A number of companies, including Best Buy Co Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch Co, reported results earlier in the day and warned of the impact from tariffs on their sales.

Shares of the U.S. consumer electronics retailer slid 8.16%, as one of the worst performing issues on the S&P 500, while those of the teen retailer tumbled 13.63%.

Dollar General Corp was the best performer among S&P 500 companies as its shares jumped 11.08% on an upbeat full-year profit forecast and the S&P retail index <.SPXRT> climbed 1.79%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.5-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 38 new highs and 47 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.43% 208.4871 Delayed Quote.30.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.27% 26363.61 Delayed Quote.11.61%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.79% 137.98 Delayed Quote.33.64%
NASDAQ 100 1.49% 7700.893838 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.097332 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 1.28% 2924.69 Delayed Quote.14.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pSecurus and JPay celebrate a record number of VideoGrams sent, helping family and friends stay even more connected with their incarcerated loved ones
PR
03:14pCYTRX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:12pMILLER HERMAN INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pGILEAD SCIENCES : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
03:10pB. Braun Interventional Systems Expands its Congenital and Structural Heart Portfolio With the EmeryGlide™ MR Conditional Guidewire From Nano4Imaging
GL
03:09pRESSOURCES MINIERES RADISSON : Radisson files NI 43-101 Technical report for the O'Brien Resource Estimate on SEDAR
AQ
03:06pDUKE ENERGY : urges Florida customers to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
PU
03:04pBrazilian meatpackers cleared to export beef to Indonesia - minister
RE
03:03pChurch of Scientology's Troop 313 to Present Merit Badge Academy
GL
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (GTT) - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS ACTION AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : September 30, 2019
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5China trade comments lift Wall Street as tech, industrials lead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group