Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China trims 2017 GDP growth rate just before 2018 pace unveiled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Worker stands in front of an OOCL container ship at a port in Qingdao

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's statistics bureau on Friday revised down its final 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.8 percent from 6.9 percent, after scaling back initial estimates of the industrial and services sector.

The National Bureau of Statistics revised the final 2017 GDP to 82.08 trillion yuan ($12.11 trillion), down 636.7 billion yuan from the preliminary number.

The revision came ahead of Monday's release of preliminary GDP growth figures for the latest quarter and full-year 2018.

Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said of the 2017 revision "it's only because GDP figures are so stable (in China) that it actually seems like a big deal. But I don't think it really changes anything."

Evans-Pritchard said the trim suggests" greater tolerance to publish lower growth figures", which indicates China is "probably willing to not loosen policy quite aggressively, as they are willing to tolerate slower growth."

Analysts expect Beijing to roll out more stimulus measures to shore up sliding growth but Chinese authorities have repeatedly said the government won't resort to massive stimulus.

Sources have told Reuters that China plans to set a lower economic growth target of 6-6.5 percent in 2019.

Final 2017 data shows the secondary sector - manufacturing and construction that account for 40 percent of GDP - grew 5.9 percent in 2017 to 33.3 trillion yuan. That compared with the bureau's initial estimate of a 6.1 percent increase.

Growth in information technology services, the fastest growing sector in 2017, was revised down 4.2 percentage points to 21.8 percent, with output totaling 2.64 trillion yuan.

Growth estimates for construction, financial and leasing sectors were all revised lower.

The latest Reuters poll has forecast full-year growth of 6.6 percent for 2018 and 6.3 percent this year.

($1 = 6.7762 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina yuan inches up on Sino-U.S. trade hopes, but set for first losing week in over month
RE
01/17AGING SINGAPORE : City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
01/17China trims 2017 GDP growth rate just before 2018 pace unveiled
RE
01/17China trims 2017 GDP growth rate just before 2018 pace unveiled
RE
01/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/17CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/17Most Southeast Asian stocks rise on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade war relief
RE
01/17GLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
01/17Malaysia picks lead arrangers for 200 billion yen samurai bond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
5TWITTER : TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.