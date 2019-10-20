Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China unexpectedly keeps LPR lending benchmark unchanged in Oct

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 10:01pm EDT
Headquarters of the PBOC, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Monday unexpectedly kept unchanged its new benchmark lending rate, for the first time since its debut in August, suggesting Beijing is keen to avoid overly loosening monetary policy for fear it may push up already-high debt levels across the economy.

The one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) <CNYLPR1Y=CFXS> remained at 4.20%, steady from the previous monthly fixing. The five-year LPR <CNYLPR5Y=CFXS> was fixed at 4.85%, unchanged from September.

A Reuters poll last week had forecast the rate would be cut again following reductions in August and last month.

It is the third fixing since the People's Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled the new lending benchmark, which is set by 18 banks.

The new LPR is linked to the rate on PBOC's medium-term lending facility (MLF), which is determined by broader financial system demand for central bank liquidity. The one-year MLF rate, last cut in February 2016, now stands at 3.3%.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR's revived Hong Kong IPO to raise $1.45 billion - term sheet
RE
10:01pChina unexpectedly keeps LPR lending benchmark unchanged in Oct
RE
09:58pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR's revived HK IPO to raise $1.45 billion - term sheet
RE
09:46pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Helping rural and peri-urban Japan improve small-scale forestry through Landcare
PU
09:16pOil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:04pJapan's September exports slip for 10th month, builds pressure on BOJ to ease next week
RE
08:57pAsian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
RE
08:36pBALPA BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION : response to Home Office counter-drone strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
3HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING
4DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P : DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tena..
5AAR CORP. : AAR : NBAA 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group