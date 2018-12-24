Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China unveils tariff adjustments for next year to boost foreign trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 05:36am CET
A Chinese official adjusts a Chinese flag before the start of a meeting between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China announced on Monday adjustments to some import and export tariffs for 2019, removing import duties on alternatives to soymeal for animal feeds and tariffs on fertilisers and iron ore exports, to boost foreign trade as the economy slows.

Import tariffs on so-called alternative meals, including rapeseed meal, cotton meal, sunflower meal and palm meal, will be removed from Jan. 1, 2019, along with those for the materials of some pharmaceutical goods, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website.

China will levy temporary tariffs on more than 700 items next year and maintain relatively low import tariffs for aircraft engines, the ministry added.

Temporary tax rates for manganese slag and lithium-ion battery cells for new energy vehicles will be removed and most-favoured-nation tax rates will be imposed on those products, according to the ministry.

For exports, China will not levy any export tariffs on 94 products next year including fertilisers, iron ore, slag, coal tar and wood pulp.

It will also further cut most-favoured-nation tariffs on 298 information technology products from July 2019. The statement did not give details.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.5 percent in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis and is expected to slow further next year amid a trade war with the United States.

A key item in the trade tussle is U.S. soybean exports. China imposed a 25 percent tariffs on soybeans in July in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods causing a sharp drop in imports. Soybeans are key material for animal feed for China's vast livestock herds.

The U.S. is the second-largest soybean supplier to China with that component of the trade between the countries worth $12 billion in 2017.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Hallie Gu in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:23aYuan reverses course, inches up on signs of state bank support
RE
06:19aChina unveils tariff adjustments for next year to boost foreign trade
RE
06:19aXAVIER ROLET : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aSingapore's November Inflation Below Expectations
DJ
06:02aSingapore core inflation eases to 1.7 percent year-on-year in November
RE
05:36aChina unveils tariff adjustments for next year to boost foreign trade
RE
05:27aYen, Swiss franc rise as U.S. political uncertainty, global growth woes dim mood
RE
05:22aSubdued as U.S. political woes keep investors on sidelines
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
2VOCUS : signs up with Optus to drive growth in a 5G future
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project
4MEDICAL MARIJUANA : Wishes You and Your Family a Joyous Holiday Season
5WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : WHITEHAVEN COAL : Boardwalk Resources Legal Proceedings
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.