China urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei

10/10/2019 | 04:04am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has urged the United States to stop unreasonable pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei Technologies, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing on Thursday.

The United States will soon allow some U.S. companies to sell non-sensitive goods to the company, which had been on a U.S. trade blacklist since May, the New York Times reported.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by David Goodman)
