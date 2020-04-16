Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:41pm EDT
Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing

China on Thursday urged the World Bank to allow its poorest borrowers to suspend debt payments while they deal with the coronavirus pandemic, saying the world's biggest multilateral development bank should "lead by example."

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said in a statement to the World Bank's Development Committee that all parties should take part in joint actions agreed by Group of 20 countries to address debt vulnerabilities amid the pandemic, including commercial, multilateral and official bilateral creditors.

Liu said debt service suspension by the World Bank Group's International Development Association arm would be "net present value-neutral" and would not hurt its credit rating.

If the World Bank Group "fails to participate in collective actions for suspending debt service payments, its role as a global leader in multilateral development will be seriously weakened, and the effectiveness of the initiative will be undermined," Liu said.

On Wednesday, the G20 major economies agreed to suspend bilateral official debt service payments for the world's poorest countries through the end of the year, a move quickly matched by a group of hundreds of private creditors. It was expected to free up more than $20 billion for the countries to spend on fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a responsible bilateral creditor, China will actively engage in bilateral consultations with borrowing countries to put into effect the arrangements for the suspension of debt service payments reached by the G20 through consensus," Liu said.

World Bank President David Malpass, who pushed for the G20 debt initiative, told a meeting of G20 finance officials that debt forbearance by multilateral development banks would require them to maintain creditworthiness.

"Suspending repayments to MDBs, if not fully compensated by new shareholder contributions, would run the risk of hurting the poor in both the short-term, by reducing our ability to front-load assistance, and in the long-term, by reducing our leveraging capacity," Malpass said in a statement.

CHINA SUPPORTS SDR ISSUE

People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said in a separate statement to the International Monetary Fund's steering committee that China supports a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights, which would boost liquidity for member countries.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday dashed any hopes for such a new issuance of IMF monetary reserves at the present time, saying it would do little help the poorest countries and most of the benefits would flow to wealthier countries that do not need them.

Sources familiar with the IMF's deliberations on the issue told Reuters this week that the United States was also opposed to the fund's providing new resources to Iran and China with no conditions.

"We also support a timely allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which has been proved as an agile and effective measure in previous crises response," Yi said.

In 2009, the IMF allocated $250 billion in new SDRs to its members, providing a liquidity boost during the depths of the last financial crisis.

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:07pSingapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Rose Unexpectedly in March
DJ
09:06pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOUR : Manchin Statement on EPA Mercury Role Decision
PU
09:05pU.S. loan program hits $350 billion cap leaving thousands of small businesses adrift
RE
09:03pTrump unveils three-stage process for states to end coronavirus shutdown
RE
09:03pFacebook to notify users who have engaged with harmful COVID-19 posts
RE
09:02pNeiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms
RE
09:01pT-Mobile wins final approval for closed merger with Sprint
RE
09:01pSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Major projects mark COVID-19 recovery
PU
08:58pU.S. coronavirus death toll climbs to over 33,000 - Reuters tally
RE
08:58pU.S. House Speaker Pelosi says Trump guidelines 'vague and inconsistent'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fir..
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : TEAM TANKERS INTERNATIONAL LTD. : Annual Report 2019
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell invests in Arrow Energy's Surat Gas Project

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group