China urges re-elected Canadian government to free Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

11/06/2019 | 02:58am EST
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme court in Vancouver

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the re-elected Canadian government to immediately release detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman at the ministry, made the comment at a regular press briefing.

Meng has been detained in Vancouver since December last year. She is charged in the United States with bank fraud, and is accused of misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei Technologies' business in Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition to the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party held on to power after an election in October, though it was reduced to a minority government that needs the support in Parliament of a smaller left-leaning party.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Ryan Woo)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.32% 598.8 Delayed Quote.-7.57%
