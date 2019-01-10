Log in
China vice president urges dialogue for stable China-U.S. ties: Xinhua

01/10/2019 | 11:16am EST

(Reuters) - China's Vice President Wang Qishan urged for dialogue and consultations for healthy and stable bilateral relations between the country and the United States, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

Qishan said the two countries should respect each other's sovereignty, security and development interests and properly handle and control differences, according to the Xinhua report.

His remarks came during a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

China and the United States made progress on "structural issues" in talks this week, after a trade war disrupted the flow of goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the country was having tremendous success in its trade negotiations with China, a day after U.S. and Chinese officials concluded three days of talks in Beijing.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

