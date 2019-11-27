China wants to speed up business reforms, investment to boost slowing economy - premier

Economic growth slowed to 6% year on year in the third quarter of 2019, the weakest pace in more than 25 years, with the economy hit by a punishing trade war with the United States.

China has already drawn up new measures to start on Jan. 1 to "optimise" the business environment aimed at improving productivity and competitiveness.

Li was also quoted as saying in a summary of the Cabinet meeting published on China's official government website (http://www.gov.cn) that taxes would continue to be cut as part of efforts to stimulate the slowing economy.

China aims to reduce administrative barriers, lower industry entry thresholds, eliminate discriminatory practices and decentralise investment decisions, the summary said.

