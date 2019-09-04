Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China will cut bank reserve requirement in 'timely manner' - state media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:21am EDT
China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks to Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Former U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during the Global Commission on Adaptation ceremony, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will implement both broad and targeted cuts in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks "in a timely manner," China's cabinet said in a meeting on Wednesday, state media reported, an indication that a cut in the key ratio could be imminent.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has been widely expected by analysts to roll out more RRR cuts this year as the world's second-largest economy sputters amid a trade war with the United States.

"(We) will use both broad and targeted RRR cuts in a timely manner as tools to guide financial institutions to guide more funds into inclusive finance, and ramp up support for the real economy," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing the state council meeting, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The last time the PBOC implemented a broad cut for all banks was in January, when the RRR was lowered by a total of 100 basis points in two stages, freeing up $116 billion (£94 billion) for new lending.

The state council, or cabinet, also stressed the need to ensure the economy grows at a "reasonable range", state broadcaster CCTV reported. China aims to achieve GDP growth of between 6% and 6.5% in 2019.

China will maintain a prudent monetary policy, and fine-tune the policy in a preemptive way, CCTV said in a report on the meeting.

The reserve requirement ratio is the share of cash that banks must hold in reserve, and cutting it unleashes liquidity for lending. A "broad" cut applies to most or all lenders, while targeted cuts are applied to certain segments of the banking sector.

The PBOC has cut the RRR six times since early 2018, with Beijing urging cautious banks to keep lending to struggling businesses, especially smaller, private firms that account for over half of the country's economic growth and most of its jobs.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Yawen Chen, and Tony Munroe, editing by Louise Heavens and Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aOil prices rise over 1%, but economic worries loom
RE
08:26aOil prices rise over 1 percent, but economic worries loom
RE
08:22aJavid says he is 'turning the page on austerity'
RE
08:21aChina will cut bank reserve requirement in 'timely manner' - state media
RE
08:18aSterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
RE
08:16aDeutsche, Commerzbank CEOs warn of ECB rate cut side effects
RE
08:14aAmerican Eagle misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
08:05aStock futures higher as robust Chinese data eases growth worries
RE
08:05aCALLING ALL SCHOOLS AND ADMINISTRATORS IN SPECIAL EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION : Expand the Reach of Mental Health Counseling for Students  FeelSpace App
SE
08:05aLouisiana Appleseed to Host Community Forum in Alexandria to Address Household Debt
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
2BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Barratt shares fall as subdued outlook overshadows profit rise
3JUST GROUP PLC : JUST : Brexit hurts Just Group's mortgage sales, shares drop
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca's Tagrisso gets China OK for type of lung cancer
5NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group