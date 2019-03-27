Log in
China will cut real interest rate levels, lower financing costs: Premier Li

03/27/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

BOAO, China (Reuters) - China will cut "real interest rate levels" and lower financing costs for companies, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday in a speech at the annual Boao forum held in the southern island of Hainan.

Li did not elaborate on which interest rate he was referring to, but said China has enough policy tools to cope with economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

