Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China will not change prudent monetary policy - Premier Li

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 06:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang attends a meeting with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has not and will not change its prudent monetary policy and will not resort to "flood-like" stimulus, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Market speculation is growing over whether authorities will take more aggressive policy steps after recent weak data.

"I reiterate that the prudent monetary policy has not changed and will not change. We are determined not to engage in 'flood-like' stimulus," Li said at a cabinet meeting, according to a statement on the government's website.

A cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in January reflected ample room for such reductions, Li said.

China slashed RRR by 100 basis points in January - its fifth cut in the past year - as it looks to reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. Further reductions are widely expected.

China's banks doled out a record 3.23 trillion yuan ($480.43 billion) in new loans in January while several other key credit gauges also picked up modestly that month in response to recent policy easing steps.

Rising bill financing and short-term loans could lead to "arbitrage" activities and create potential risks, he added.

Financial institutions should offer more credit, especially medium- and long-term loans to small firms, he said.

Li also said the government needed to deepen reform to resolve long-term problems in the economy.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill, Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06a"Tarnished image" - Myanmar touts troubled Rakhine as investment destination
RE
06:56aGERMAN FINANCE MINISTER : We are close to agreeing with France on euro zone budget
RE
06:54aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Lower As Investors Watch Trade Talks, Await Fed Minutes
DJ
06:48aGold Extends Climb Despite Stronger Dollar
DJ
06:23aUK manufacturers see stronger orders, average output growth - CBI
RE
06:22aOil dips after forecast for record U.S. shale output
RE
06:21aEU medicines agency loses bid to end London lease over Brexit
RE
06:17aChina will not change prudent monetary policy - Premier Li
RE
06:16aGoldman Sachs backs U.S. construction finance tech startup Rabbet
RE
06:16aS.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater raises 2018 expected loss to $177 mln
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.