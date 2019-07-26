China will not set blanket winter output cuts for heavy industry

Heavy industry includes steelmaking, coal-fired power plants, cement factories, coke plants, metal casting and chemical production.

China, in the sixth year of its "war on pollution", has sought to maintain its focus on curbing smog, but without unnecessarily penalising low-emission producers at a time of slowing economic growth.

"The purpose of this move is to minimize the impact on production at companies during the anti-pollution campaign but meanwhile continue to improve air quality," Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) Spokesman Liu Youbin said.

The department will issue guidance on anti-pollution measures for heavy industry based on production, technology, equipment and transport systems, and will rate manufacturers in three different categories based on their emission levels.

The three categories will face different levels of production curbs, Liu said.

Firms that meet ultra-low emission levels as part of the country's anti-pollution campaign, will be exempt from production restrictions this winter, he said.

Last year, China ditched its blanket winter output curb for heavy industry, allowing local authorities to adopt measures based on regional emission levels.

However, most northern cities failed to meet winter smog targets over the six-months to end-March, which has added to fears that efforts to tackle smog have lost momentum.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Pullin)