Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China will not set blanket winter output cuts for heavy industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 02:14am EDT
A woman rides a scooter past a steel plant in Anyang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central government will not set overall output restrictions on heavy industry for the coming winter, but will direct local governments to set limits based on manufacturers' emissions, the environment ministry said on Friday.

China, in the sixth year of its "war on pollution", is seeking to maintain its focus on curbing smog, but without unnecessarily penalising well-performed producers at a time of slowing economic growth.

Heavy industry includes steelmaking, coal-fired power plants, cement factories, coke plants, metal casting and chemical production.

"The purpose of this move is to minimize the impact on production at companies during the anti-pollution campaign but meanwhile continue to improve air quality," Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) Spokesman Liu Youbin said.

Some local governments and manufacturers have complained that production cuts have hampered industrial operations and dragged on local economic growth.

Last week, the statistics bureau in Shaanxi province, the latest target in Beijing's anti-pollution campaign, said its industrial growth is under pressure, partly because nearly a quarter of firms in the regions were shut down or forced to cut output.

The environment ministry said it will issue guidance on anti-pollution measures for heavy industry based on production, technology, equipment and transport systems, and will rate manufacturers in three different categories based on their emission levels.

The three categories will face different levels of production curbs, Liu said.

Firms that meet ultra-low emission levels as part of the country's anti-pollution campaign, will be exempt from production restrictions this winter, he said.

China is promoting ultra-low emission standards in coal-fired power and steel industries, and is revising emission standards for industries including pesticide, petroleum and natural gas exploitation, metallurgy and electronic manufacturing.

Beijing ditched blanket winter output curbs for heavy industry last year, allowing local authorities to adopt measures based on regional emission levels.

However, most northern cities failed to meet winter smog targets over the six-months to end-March, which has added to fears that efforts to tackle smog have lost momentum.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; editing by Christian Schmollinger and Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:39aUK to hold emergency budget in the autumn - junior interior minister
RE
02:35aIndonesia central bank reiterates room for accommodative policy as inflation seen low
RE
02:33aSabadell reports second-quarter profit of 273 million
RE
02:32aUK economy's mixed signals hard to read for new PM Johnson
RE
02:32aChina's CATL to start battery storage business in Japan with Next Energy
RE
02:30aFlags of inconvenience - noose tightens around Iranian shipping
RE
02:18aMost Southeast Asian stocks drop after ECB holds rates steady
RE
02:14aBillionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property
RE
02:14aChina will not set blanket winter output cuts for heavy industry
RE
02:12aGlobal economic growth rut at risk of deepening despite rate cuts - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Alphabet's revenue rebounds; easing doubts on growth and boosting shares
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3ALPHABET : Amazon's push for one-day delivery dents profits, costs up 21%
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : California, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
5Dow cuts 2019 spending forecast on U.S-China trade tensions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group