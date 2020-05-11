Log in
China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments amid coronavirus pandemic - Premier

05/11/2020 | 07:34am EDT

China will step up macro-economic policy adjustments as the country's development faces unprecedented difficulties and challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday, according to state-owned TV.

China will also strive to achieve economic and social development targets and tasks this year, the China Central Television quoted Li as saying in a meeting with top officials from other political parties to discuss the government's work report, which is soon to be revealed at the annual parliament meeting later this month.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra)

