China willing to reach agreement with U.S.: Vice Premier Liu He

Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment in Washington when he met president of the US-China Business Council Craig Allen, executive vice president and head of international Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant and new IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to cooperate with the U.S. on the trade balance, market access and investor protection," Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.

Liu said China hoped the international community would work together to maintain world stability and prosperity.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)