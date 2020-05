African swine fever, a disease that has decimated China's pig herd, remains a severe threat to hog production but the nation will not see a big increase in pork prices, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said on Friday.

"China will not have a grain supply crisis," he added, on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

