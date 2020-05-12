Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China working to fulfil pledge on U.S. purchases despite import slowdown: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 12:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

China is committed to its Phase 1 trade deal with the United States and is working towards meeting its promise to boost U.S. purchases, even though the pace of buying has been restrained by the coronavirus outbreak, three Chinese sources said.

Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years and Washington agreed to roll back tariffs in stages on Chinese goods.

But U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to terminate the deal if China fails to meet its purchase commitments.

China's April imports of U.S. goods slumped 11.1% in dollar terms from a year earlier, weighed by weaker domestic demand because of the epidemic.

Sino-U.S. tensions have mounted over the coronavirus outbreak, with Trump blaming China for causing thousands of deaths and millions of job losses in the United States.

Chinese officials have on many occasions in recent months discussed how to fulfil China's commitments under the deal to the fullest extent, two officials in Beijing who are familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

"If both sides are working in the same positive direction, for months in which purchases can't reach the agreed quotas, those can be supplemented in other months," one of them said.

"After all, it's not a deal that can be completed with one single transaction. The difficulties caused by the epidemic should also be taken into consideration."

The Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the Chinese state, reported on Monday that unidentified advisers close to the talks have suggested that Chinese officials revive the possibility of renegotiating a new trade pact.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While not an official party mouthpiece, the Global Times' views are believed at times to reflect those of its leaders.

One of the officials said the possibility of cancelling the Phase 1 deal and restarting negotiations on another agreement is not high.

"At least for now there is no mention of this inclination in exchanges between the teams on both sides," the official said. "After all, the Phase 1 deal was hard-won."

In an apparent show of good will, the Chinese finance ministry on Tuesday China announced a list of 79 U.S. products eligible for waivers from retaliatory tariffs imposed at the height of the trade war.

The finance and commerce ministries could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

"With China's coronavirus epidemic under control, China's overseas procurement will gradually accelerate to make up for the lag," said a source close to government officials making decisions on trade issues.

"The outbreak is testing China's demand as well as the ability of the United States to supply."

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by Jing Xu; Writing by Ryan Woo, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pCHINA WORKING TO FULFIL PLEDGE ON U.S. PURCHASES DESPITE IMPORT SLOWDOWN : sources
RE
12:52pUK leaves coronavirus lifeline for workers in place for four more months
RE
12:52pSunak says job retention scheme is expensive, should end by October
RE
12:52pFED'S HARKER : U.S. Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:50pUber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer
RE
12:49pUber approaches GrubHub with takeover offer - source
RE
12:45pTED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Introduces Legislation to Reduce Dangerous U.S. Dependence on China for Critical Minerals
PU
12:43pU.S. consumer prices post largest decrease since 2008
RE
12:30pHOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Sets Ambitious 2025 Science-Based Emissions Reduction Target
PU
12:26pCanada coronavirus death toll passes 5,000, Trudeau wants seniors' care reform
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog investigates payments company Wirecard
2SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus ..
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group