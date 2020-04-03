Log in
China yet to resume all canola imports from Canada: foreign ministry

04/03/2020 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A deer feeds in a western Canadian canola field which are in full bloom this week before it will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta

China has yet to resume all canola imports from Canada, the foreign ministry said on Friday, after suspensions were imposed on some suppliers last year.

Canola imports from some Canadian exporters were suspended by China because of quality reports and it has not received any correction measures, so imports have not resumed, ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing.

In March last year China blocked shipment of canola from Richardson International and Viterra Inc, leading exporters of the oilseed in Canada, citing discovery of pests.

Canola shipments from other Canadian companies were still allowed.

The restrictions on trade came after Canada detained the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies in December 2018 on a U.S. extradition request.

Canada's Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau this week said that China would allow imports to continue provided shipments contained less than 1% foreign material, such as straw or chaff.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said that Canada had seen "promising signs of positive relations on specific issues", when asked about progress on canola trade with China.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Writing by Hallie Gu; Editing by David Goodman)

