Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese Banks Ramp Up Lending in June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:19am EDT

BEIJING--Chinese banks ramped up lending in June, heeding the government's call to restore economic activity and help struggling small businesses.

New bank loans stood at 1.81 trillion yuan ($258.79 billion) in June, up from CNY1.48 trillion in May, data from the People's Bank of China showed.

The new lending was on par with the CNY1.8 trillion projection made by 15 economists polled earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

Total social financing, an aggregated credit that includes non-bank lending, stood at CNY3.43 trillion in June, up from CNY3.19 trillion a month earlier.

China's central bank has unleashed billions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system to encourage more lending. It also cut benchmark loan rates to lower businesses' financing costs.

M2, the broadest measurement of money supply, rose 11.1% on year in June, matching the pace in May and economists' expectations.

Monetary easing, together with more government spending and other stimulus measures, is expected to lift the Chinese economy out of an on-year contraction recorded in the first quarter.

Economists polled expected the world's second largest economy to grow 2.6% on year in the second quarter, compared with a 6.8% contraction in the first quarter.

Write to Singapore Editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -1.04% 2.85 End-of-day quote.-14.41%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.22% 7.0092 Delayed Quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01aNORD STREAM : Annual Maintenance Works of Nord Stream Pipeline scheduled for July 2020
PU
04:55aAnother record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite
RE
04:46aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 21 of 2020 - Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme
PU
04:46aExports and imports in May decreased less than in April
PU
04:46aSTATISTICAL OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF SLOVENIA : The value of industrial production in May 2020 9.0% higher than in April 2020
PU
04:39aAnother record U.S. virus count curbs risk appetite
RE
04:36aIEA raises 2020 oil demand forecast but warns COVID-19 clouds outlook
RE
04:35aJapanese yen gains as virus caution weighs
RE
04:32aEU's Michel tries to bring 'frugals' on board with COVID recovery scheme
RE
04:31aEIC ENERGY INDUSTRIES COUNCIL : Diversification and clean growth central to the UK's oil and gas supply chain's economic recovery amid COVID pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NETCENTS TECHNOLOGY INC. : NetCents Technology Provides Further Details of Credit Facility
5THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm Announces First Complete Solid-State Lithium Batt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group