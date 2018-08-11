Log in
Chinese Banks Revenue up Lending to Buoy Economy in U.S. Trade Fight--Update

08/11/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

By Chao Deng

China is opening the lending spigots as it seeks to shore up its economy for what could be a long trade fight with the U.S.

New loans by Chinese banks totaled 1.45 trillion yuan ($211.8 billion) in July, up 75% or 623.7 billion yuan from the same period last year, according to preliminary statistics released Saturday by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

That was higher than the 1.275 trillion yuan forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, suggesting that authorities have accelerated efforts to boost economic growth in the face of rising trade tensions.

The regulator also said new lending for infrastructure projects stood at 172.4 billion yuan in July, up 37% from June.

Boosting investment in rail and other infrastructure projects has been the focus of China's current economic stimulus campaign. However, economists have warned that such a lending binge could lead to old problems such as bad debts and excess outputs.

China nonetheless seems determined to keep its foot on the gas. In its statement Saturday, the regulator urged banks to extend more loans, saying lenders should guarantee financing for projects already under construction while ramping up support for infrastructure projects.

Lenders should "make full use of current liquidity" as well as "stable and declining financing costs," the statement said.

In another sign that the government is allowing credit to flow more freely, short-term interest rates between Chinese banks have sunk to three-year lows.

Encouraging banks to extend funding is part of stepped-up efforts by the Chinese leadership to ensure economic stability as U.S. tariffs make Chinese exports more expensive. Both countries have imposed tit-for-tat 25% tariffs on $34 billion in goods, and a second round of tariffs on another $16 billion in goods is set to take effect Aug. 23.

In the past month, top leaders have encouraged local governments to restart projects that had been halted due to previous tightfisted policies, while China's central bank has been pumping funds into the financial system. Such measures are meant to counter headwinds from a potentially protracted trade conflict, analysts say.

China' economy has already been slowing, after Beijing fought hard for two years to control debt and financial risks. Economists say officials are worried their efforts have overshot, with some types of non bank credit even retracting. The banking regulator noted that off-balance-sheet financing such as trust loans were roughly flat in July.

Beijing faces a tough balancing act in rolling out measures to stimulate growth while trying to prevent asset bubbles and a further buildup of debt.

The banking regulator said financial institutions should balance supporting economic growth while preventing risks.

The same statement also urged banks to write off more bad debt and increase loans for small businesses. It didn't mention the trade dispute.

Later Saturday, however, China's central bank said rising trade tensions would put stress on the economy.

Trade frictions not only pose huge uncertainties to exports, weighing on economic growth, but also hurt investors' confidence, worsening turbulence in the global financial market, the People's Bank of China said in its quarterly report.

The central bank pledged to keep liquidity at an abundant level, while maintaining a "neutral" monetary policy.

Liyan Qi contributed to this article.

Write to Chao Deng at Chao.Deng@wsj.com

