Chinese Commercial Banks Bought a Net $12.1 Billion of Forex in January

BEIJING--China's commercial banks purchased a net $12.1 billion of foreign exchange in January, compared with a net sale of $7.1 billion in December, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on Friday.

Expectations of China's forex market improved last month, thanks to Beijing's measures to arrest an economic slowdown, said Wang Chunying, a SAFE spokeswoman.

Ms. Wang also said retail investors' forex purchases continued to decline, falling 11% in January from the previous year.

--Grace Zhu