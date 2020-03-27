Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese Companies Control Local Public Cloud Market; AWS and Microsoft Lead in Rest of APAC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 11:02am EDT

RENO, Nev., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Q4 data from Synergy Research Group shows that the leading six public cloud providers in China are all local companies, while Amazon and Microsoft continue to lead in the rest of the APAC region. Even in Japan, which has a strong base of local technology companies, Amazon and Microsoft are the top two public cloud providers. China is by far the largest country market in the region, which helps three Chinese firms to feature in the top six ranking of regional cloud providers. Alibaba is the leading provider in China and also the second-ranked provider in the total region, helped by its growing presence in multiple other APAC countries. Tencent and Baidu are the second and third ranked companies in China and are also in the ranking of leading regional providers. In Japan, Fujitsu, NTT and Softbank are all in the top six, though it is Amazon and Microsoft who lead the ranking. Excluding China and Japan, in the rest of the APAC region Amazon, Microsoft and Google are the leading public cloud providers, followed by Alibaba, IBM and South Korean firm Naver.

Public IaaS and PaaS are the most prominent segments of the cloud infrastructure services market and account for the bulk of the revenues, with the balance coming from managed or hosted private cloud services. Within public cloud the APAC region does not yet account for a third of the worldwide market but it is growing much more rapidly than either the North American or EMEA regional markets. Within the APAC region, China accounts for almost a third of the public cloud market and is more than twice the size of Japan, which is the second largest country market. The next biggest country markets in the region are India, South Korea, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“China remains a unique cloud market that is totally dominated by local companies. Beyond China every major country market is led by Amazon and Microsoft,” said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst and Research Director at Synergy Research Group. “Japan has a long list of powerful technology vendors and IT service providers, but even there it is Amazon and Microsoft who lead the market. Putting China to one side, this speaks to the truly global nature of the cloud market. To become one of the leaders requires global presence, technology smarts, a brand name that plays well in all countries, extremely deep pockets, a long-term focus and total commitment from senior management.” 

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on cloud and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group (www.srgresearch.com) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy’s market data, please contact Heather Gallo @hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-852-3330 extension 101.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffa0715b-4699-48fc-87fe-598d31da6b4a

Primary Logo

APAC

APAC Cloud Market

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE AS : - Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:19aSalesforce Effectiveness is Reshaping the Pharma Industry | Quantzig's Salesforce Analytics Experts Explain How
BU
11:18aTIKKURILA OYJ : withdraws guidance for 2020, weakened visibility to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic
AQ
11:18aAT&T : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:16aMORNEAU SHEPELL : to provide digital mental health support to Manitobans in response to COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aASTROTECH : Announces $3.27 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
BU
11:15aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : Förtydligande avseende riktad kontantemission om 2,4 MSEK
AQ
11:14aOLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP : Approval of prospectus
AQ
11:13aADIDAS : Management Board Defers Half of Compensation Payment Amid Coronavirus
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group