BEIJING--Chinese exports rose 9.9% in 2018 in dollar terms, while imports climbed 15.8%, resulting in a trade surplus of $351.76 billion.

For 2017, China's exports increased 7.9%, while imports surged 15.9%. China reported a trade surplus of $422.51 billion for 2017.

