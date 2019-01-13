Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chinese FDI into North America, Europe falls 73 percent in 2018 - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 07:18pm EST
Illustration photo of a China yuan note

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese foreign direct investment into North America and Europe fell by 73 percent to a six-year low last year as the United States tightened scrutiny of deals and Chinese restrictions on outbound investment bit, law firm Baker & McKenzie said.

The figures reflected the impact of escalating trade and political friction between Washington and Beijing. After taking divestitures into account, net Chinese FDI flows into the United States actually turned negative.

Investment into the United States fell by 83 percent but, by contrast, grew by 80 percent into Canada. In Europe, despite an overall decline, Chinese FDI into countries like Germany, France and Spain also actually grew.

Completed Chinese FDI deals in the two Western regions fell to $30 billion in 2018 from $111 billion the year before, Baker & McKenzie said in a report prepared with research firm Rhodium Group.

Even after stripping out the effect of the $43 billion takeover of Syngenta by ChemChina in 2017, the underlying drop in deal volumes was 40 percent.

Tougher regulatory scrutiny also led to the cancellation of 14 Chinese investment deals in North America, with a combined value of $4 billion, and seven in Europe worth $1.5 billion.

"Some deals are still getting done despite new investment screening regulations, trade tensions and Chinese investment controls," said Michael DeFranco, global head of M&A at Baker McKenzie.

"But all parties in a prospective transaction need to conduct plenty of due diligence and take in-depth regulatory advice to assess if a deal is viable."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:38pDOLLAR INDEX : steady; Aussie, kiwi lower on profit taking
RE
07:30pBritain launches task force to tackle dirty money
RE
07:24pBrexit takes toll on Britain's financial sector, outlook weak
RE
07:18pChinese FDI into North America, Europe falls 73 percent in 2018 - report
RE
07:17pCARLOS GHOSN : Les Echos
RE
07:09pShutdown Pinches Economic Growth
DJ
03:34pSears bankruptcy raises old questions about cost of going broke
RE
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Producer Prices, Beige Book and More
DJ
01:49pEXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - sources
RE
01:46pEXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEADELL RESOURCES LTD : BEADELL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Term Loan From Great Panther
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Asian shares pause near 1-1/2-month highs before China data
3AHLI UNITED BANK : AHLI UNITED BANK : Key Person transaction on Ahli United Bank shares
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn's wife asks int'l rights watchdog for help
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer beats Pochettino in unofficial Man U job audition

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.