Chinese Food and Beverage : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR FOR VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

0
10/29/2019 | 02:22am GMT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8272)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

FOR

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited dated 4 October 2019 in relation to the proposed very substantial acquisition (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things,

  1. further details on the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the accountant's report on the Target Companies; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; and (iv) other information as required under the GEM Listing Rules together with a notice of the SGM and a form of proxy, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 October 2019. Given that additional time is required to prepare certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 16 December 2019. In case further time is required by the Company to prepare the Circular, the Company will notify the public by way of announcement(s) pursuant to Rule 19.36A of the GEM Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

CHINESE FOOD AND BEVERAGE GROUP LIMITED

Chow Cheuk Hang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chow Cheuk Hang and Ms. Wong Hei Man are executive Directors; Mr. Yeung Wai Hung, Peter, Mr. Lau Man Tak and Mr. Ma Stephen Tsz On are independent non-executive Directors.

- 1 -

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and the Company's website at www.cfbgroup.com.hk.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:21:02 UTC
