Chinese Food and Beverage : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR FOR VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

FOR

VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION

Reference is made to the announcement of Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited dated 4 October 2019 in relation to the proposed very substantial acquisition (the "Announcement"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

As set out in the Announcement, a circular (the "Circular") containing, among other things,

further details on the Acquisition and the transactions contemplated thereunder; (ii) the accountant's report on the Target Companies; (iii) the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group; and (iv) other information as required under the GEM Listing Rules together with a notice of the SGM and a form of proxy, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 28 October 2019. Given that additional time is required to prepare certain information to be contained in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date on or before 16 December 2019. In case further time is required by the Company to prepare the Circular, the Company will notify the public by way of announcement(s) pursuant to Rule 19.36A of the GEM Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

