Chinese Food and Beverage : FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE PROPOSED VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 31% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE SPV

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8272)

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE FOR THE PROPOSED VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO DISPOSAL OF 31% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE SPV

References are made to the announcements of Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited (the "Company") dated 29 March 2018, 31 May 2018, 15 June 2018, 16 July 2018, 31 July 2018, 20 August 2018 and 11 September 2018 (the "Announcements") and the circular of the Company dated 28 February 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to, among other things, the Restructuring and the Disposal. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements and the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

As disclosed in the Announcements, Completion shall be subject to the satisfaction or fulfilment (or waiver where permitted by the Sale and Purchase Agreement) of certain conditions precedent under the Sale and Purchase Agreement by no later than the Long Stop Date, which was extended to 3 October 2018 in accordance with the eighth supplemental sale and purchase agreement (the "Eighth Supplemental Agreement") entered into by the Parties on 11 September 2018.

As the Company is in the process of going through the procedures of the Restructuring, including but not limited to, (i) preparing the share transfer documents; (ii) confirming the stamp duty in relation to the Restructuring; and (iii) reviewing all necessary documents relating to the Restructuring by legal representatives of the Parties, on 3 October 2018, the Parties entered into a ninth supplemental sale and purchase agreement to extend the Long Stop Date to 12 October 2018.

Save as the abovementioned, each and every clause, article, section and schedule of and/or set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement as revised and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement, the Second Supplemental Agreement, the Third Supplemental Agreement, the Fourth Supplemental Agreement, the Fifth Supplemental Agreement, the Sixth Supplemental Agreement, the Seventh Supplemental Agreement and the Eighth Supplemental Agreement shall remain valid and binding, and the Parties shall comply with the same wherever appropriate.

By order of the Board

CHINESE FOOD AND BEVERAGE GROUP LIMITED

Chow Cheuk Hang

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 October 2018

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chow Cheuk Hang, Mr. Yuen Koon Tung and Mr. Lam Raymond Shiu Cheung are executive Directors; Mr. Yeung Wai Hung, Peter, Mr. Kam Tik Lun, Mr. Ho Siu King Stanley and Mr. Ma Stephen Tsz On are independent non-executive Directors.

