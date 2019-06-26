Log in
Chinese Food and Beverage : MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE AND BYE-LAWS

06/26/2019 | 06:17am EDT

FORM No. 2d

BERMUDA

THE COMPANIES ACT 1981

MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE OF COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES

Section 132C(2)

MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE

OF

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited

華人飲食集團有限公司

(hereinafter referred to as the "Company")

  1. The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount (if any) for the time being unpaid on the shares respectively held by them.
  2. The Company is an exempted company as defined by the Companies Act 1981.
  3. The authorised share capital of the Company is HK$100,000,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.02 each.
  4. The Company, with the consent of the Minister of Finance, has power to hold land situate in Bermuda not exceeding nil in all, including the following parcels:-
    N/A
  5. Details of Incorporation:
    Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 22 January 2003.
  6. The objects of the Company from the date of continuance are unrestricted.

7. The following are provisions regarding the powers of the Company -

Subject to paragraph 4, the Company may do all such things as are incidental or conducive to the attainment of its objects and shall have the capacity, rights, powers and privileges of a natural person, and-

  1. pursuant to Section 42 of the Act, the Company shall have the power to issue preference shares which are, at the option of the holder, liable to be redeemed;
  2. pursuant to Section 42A of the Act, the Company shall have the power to purchase its own shares; and
  3. pursuant to Section 42B of the Act, the Company shall have the power to acquire its own shares to be held as treasury shares.

Signed by duly authorised persons in the presence of at least one witness attesting the signature thereof:-

(signed)

(signed)

CHOW Cheuk Hang

WONG Hei Man

Director

Director

(Authorised persons)

(Witnesses)

Dated this 25th day of June, 2019

BYE-LAWS

OF

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited

華人飲食集團有限公司

(Adopted conditionally at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 June 2019 with effect

from the date of continuance of the Company under the laws of Bermuda)

I N D E X

SUBJECT

Bye-LawNo.

Interpretation

1-2

Share Capital

3

Alteration Of Capital

4-7

Share Rights

8-9

Variation Of Rights

10-11

Shares

12-15

Share Certificates

16-21

Lien

22-24

Calls On Shares

25-33

Forfeiture Of Shares

34-42

Register Of Members

43-44

Record Dates

45

Transfer Of Shares

46-51

Transmission Of Shares

52-54

Untraceable Members

55

General Meetings

56-58

Notice Of General Meetings

59-60

Proceedings At General Meetings

61-65

Voting

66-74

Proxies

75-80

Corporations Acting By Representatives

81

Written Resolutions Of Members

82

Board Of Directors

83

Retirement Of Directors

84-85

Disqualification Of Directors

86

Executive Directors

87-88

Alternate Directors

89-92

Directors' Fees And Expenses

93-96

Directors' Interests

97-100

General Powers Of The Directors

101-106

Borrowing Powers

107-110

Proceedings Of The Directors

111-120

Managers

121-123

Officers

124-127

Register of Directors and Officers

128

Minutes

129

Seal

130

Authentication Of Documents

131

Destruction Of Documents

132

I N D E X(continued)

SUBJECT

Bye-LawNo.

Dividends And Other Payments

133-142

Reserves

143

Capitalisation

144-145

Subscription Rights Reserve

146

Accounting Records

147-151

Audit

152-157

Notices

158-160

Signatures

161

Winding Up

162-163

Indemnity

164

Alteration Of Bye-laws And Amendment To

Memorandum of Association And Name of Company

165

Information

166

Disclaimer

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:16:12 UTC
