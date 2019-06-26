Chinese Food and Beverage : MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE AND BYE-LAWS

The objects of the Company from the date of continuance are unrestricted.

The Company, with the consent of the Minister of Finance, has power to hold land situate in Bermuda not exceeding nil in all, including the following parcels:-

The authorised share capital of the Company is HK$100,000,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.02 each.

The Company is an exempted company as defined by the Companies Act 1981.

The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount (if any) for the time being unpaid on the shares respectively held by them.

7. The following are provisions regarding the powers of the Company -

Subject to paragraph 4, the Company may do all such things as are incidental or conducive to the attainment of its objects and shall have the capacity, rights, powers and privileges of a natural person, and-

pursuant to Section 42 of the Act, the Company shall have the power to issue preference shares which are, at the option of the holder, liable to be redeemed; pursuant to Section 42A of the Act, the Company shall have the power to purchase its own shares; and pursuant to Section 42B of the Act, the Company shall have the power to acquire its own shares to be held as treasury shares.

Signed by duly authorised persons in the presence of at least one witness attesting the signature thereof:-