Chinese Food and Beverage : MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE AND BYE-LAWS

FORM No. 2d
BERMUDA
THE COMPANIES ACT 1981
MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE OF COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES
Section 132C(2)
MEMORANDUM OF CONTINUANCE
OF
Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited
華人飲食集團有限公司
(hereinafter referred to as the "Company")
-
The liability of the members of the Company is limited to the amount (if any) for the time being unpaid on the shares respectively held by them.
-
The Company is an exempted company as defined by the Companies Act 1981.
-
The authorised share capital of the Company is HK$100,000,000 divided into 5,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.02 each.
-
The Company, with the consent of the Minister of Finance, has power to hold land situate in Bermuda not exceeding nil in all, including the following parcels:-
N/A
-
Details of Incorporation:
Incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 22 January 2003.
-
The objects of the Company from the date of continuance are unrestricted.
7. The following are provisions regarding the powers of the Company -
Subject to paragraph 4, the Company may do all such things as are incidental or conducive to the attainment of its objects and shall have the capacity, rights, powers and privileges of a natural person, and-
-
pursuant to Section 42 of the Act, the Company shall have the power to issue preference shares which are, at the option of the holder, liable to be redeemed;
-
pursuant to Section 42A of the Act, the Company shall have the power to purchase its own shares; and
-
pursuant to Section 42B of the Act, the Company shall have the power to acquire its own shares to be held as treasury shares.
Signed by duly authorised persons in the presence of at least one witness attesting the signature thereof:-
|
(signed)
|
|
(signed)
|
CHOW Cheuk Hang
|
|
WONG Hei Man
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
Director
|
(Authorised persons)
|
|
(Witnesses)
|
Dated this 25th day of June, 2019
|
|
BYE-LAWS
OF
Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited
華人飲食集團有限公司
(Adopted conditionally at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 June 2019 with effect
from the date of continuance of the Company under the laws of Bermuda)
|
|
I N D E X
|
SUBJECT
|
Bye-LawNo.
|
Interpretation
|
1-2
|
Share Capital
|
3
|
Alteration Of Capital
|
4-7
|
Share Rights
|
8-9
|
Variation Of Rights
|
10-11
|
Shares
|
12-15
|
Share Certificates
|
16-21
|
Lien
|
22-24
|
Calls On Shares
|
25-33
|
Forfeiture Of Shares
|
34-42
|
Register Of Members
|
43-44
|
Record Dates
|
45
|
Transfer Of Shares
|
46-51
|
Transmission Of Shares
|
52-54
|
Untraceable Members
|
55
|
General Meetings
|
56-58
|
Notice Of General Meetings
|
59-60
|
Proceedings At General Meetings
|
61-65
|
Voting
|
66-74
|
Proxies
|
75-80
|
Corporations Acting By Representatives
|
81
|
Written Resolutions Of Members
|
82
|
Board Of Directors
|
83
|
Retirement Of Directors
|
84-85
|
Disqualification Of Directors
|
86
|
Executive Directors
|
87-88
|
Alternate Directors
|
89-92
|
Directors' Fees And Expenses
|
93-96
|
Directors' Interests
|
97-100
|
General Powers Of The Directors
|
101-106
|
Borrowing Powers
|
107-110
|
Proceedings Of The Directors
|
111-120
|
Managers
|
121-123
|
Officers
|
124-127
|
Register of Directors and Officers
|
128
|
Minutes
|
129
|
Seal
|
130
|
Authentication Of Documents
|
131
|
Destruction Of Documents
|
132
|
I N D E X(continued)
|
|
SUBJECT
|
Bye-LawNo.
|
Dividends And Other Payments
|
133-142
|
Reserves
|
143
|
Capitalisation
|
144-145
|
Subscription Rights Reserve
|
146
|
Accounting Records
|
147-151
|
Audit
|
152-157
|
Notices
|
158-160
|
Signatures
|
161
|
Winding Up
|
162-163
|
Indemnity
|
164
|
Alteration Of Bye-laws And Amendment To
|
|
Memorandum of Association And Name of Company
|
165
|
Information
|
166
