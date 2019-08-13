Log in
Chinese Food and Beverage : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/13/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8272)

UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors of Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited (the "Company") (the "Directors") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its publication and the Company's website at www.cfbgroup.com.hk.

- 1 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 were used as corresponding comparative figures.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Three months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

3

4,553

956

11,114

12,328

Cost of Sales

(4,302)

(1,425)

(9,807)

(8,490)

Gross profit (loss)

251

(469)

1,307

3,838

Other operating income

249

231

526

573

Other gains and losses

4

(1,979)

(32)

(1,979)

(32)

Impairment losses reversed,

net of impairment losses

-

180

recognised

5

350

965

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,154)

(1,048)

(4,010)

(2,722)

Administrative and other

(3,533)

(8,002)

operating expenses

(4,010)

(8,736)

Finance costs

6

(411)

(3,523)

(598)

(7,038)

Share of loss of joint ventures

-

(1,349)

-

(152)

Loss before tax

(7,577)

(9,850)

(12,576)

(13,304)

Income tax expenses

7

-

-

-

-

Loss and total comprehensive

expense for the period

8

(7,577)

(9,850)

(12,576)

(13,304)

Loss and total comprehensive

expense for the period

attribute to

- Owners of the Company

(7,227)

(9,672)

(12,191)

(13,299)

- Non-controlling interests

(350)

(178)

(385)

(5)

(7,577)

(9,850)

(12,576)

(13,304)

HK cents

HK cents

HK cents

HK cents

Loss per share

10

- basic and diluted

(0.23)

(0.31)

(0.38)

(0.42)

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 30 June 2019

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

4,470

Plant and equipment

4,751

Right-of-use assets

6,495

-

Equity instruments at fair value through other

39,801

comprehensive income

39,801

Contingent consideration receivable - non-current

5,834

portion

5,834

56,600

50,386

Current assets

207

Inventories

755

Trade and other receivables

11

7,195

4,608

Contingent consideration receivable - current

394

portion

394

Bank balances and cash

1,502

1,294

9,298

7,051

Current liabilities

42,402

Trade and other payables

12

35,951

Other borrowings

10,095

2,095

Lease liabilities - current portion

1,850

-

Obligation under finance leases - current portion

178

234

54,525

38,280

Net current liabilities

(45,227)

(31,229)

Total assets less current liabilities

11,373

19,157

Non-current liabilities

-

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

4,833

Obligation under finance leases - non-current

-

portion

51

4,833

51

Net assets

6,540

19,106

Capital and reserves

63,403

Share capital

13

63,403

Reserves

(53,116)

(40,925)

Equity contribute to owners of the Company

10,287

22,478

Non-controlling interests

(3,747)

(3,372)

Total equity

6,540

19,106

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attributable to owners of the Company

Fair value

through other

Non-

Share

Share comprehensive

Accumulated

Controlling

capital

premium income reserve

losses

Total

interests

Total

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

At 1 January 2018

(audited)

63,403

497,676

-

Loss and total

comprehensive expense

for the period

-

-

-

At 30 June 2018

(unaudited)

63,403

497,676

-

At 1 January 2019

(audited)

63,403

497,676

(45,359)

Capital contributions

from non-controlling

interests of a

subsidiary

-

Loss and total

comprehensive expense

for the period

-

-

-

At 30 June 2019

(unaudited)

63,403

497,676

(45,359)

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

(578,283)

(17,204)

(3,374)

(20,578)

(13,299)

(13,299)

(5)

(13,304)

(591,582)

(30,503)

(3,379)

(33,882)

(493,242)

22,478

(3,372)

19,106

-

-

10

10

(12,191)

(12,191)

(385)

(12,576)

(505,433)

10,287

(3,747)

6,540

- 4 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2019

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,437)

(2,451)

Net cash (used in) from investing activities

(3,263)

14,942

Net cash from (used in) financing activities

11,908

(14,375)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

208

(1,884)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,294

2,870

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

1,502

986

Represented by:

Bank balances and cash

1,502

986

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chinese Food and Beverage Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 01:16:01 UTC
