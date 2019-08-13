|
Chinese Food and Beverage : UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/13/2019 | 09:17pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8272)
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 were used as corresponding comparative figures.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Three months ended 30 June
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Notes
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
4,553
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
11,114
|
|
|
12,328
|
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
(4,302)
|
(1,425)
|
(9,807)
|
(8,490)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
251
|
|
|
(469)
|
1,307
|
|
|
3,838
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
249
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
4
|
(1,979)
|
(32)
|
(1,979)
|
(32)
|
Impairment losses reversed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
net of impairment losses
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recognised
|
5
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(2,154)
|
(1,048)
|
(4,010)
|
(2,722)
|
Administrative and other
|
|
(3,533)
|
|
|
|
|
(8,002)
|
|
|
|
|
operating expenses
|
|
(4,010)
|
(8,736)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(411)
|
(3,523)
|
(598)
|
(7,038)
|
Share of loss of joint ventures
|
|
|
-
|
(1,349)
|
|
-
|
(152)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before tax
|
|
(7,577)
|
(9,850)
|
(12,576)
|
(13,304)
|
Income tax expenses
|
7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Loss and total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense for the period
|
8
|
(7,577)
|
(9,850)
|
(12,576)
|
(13,304)
|
Loss and total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
expense for the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attribute to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
(7,227)
|
(9,672)
|
(12,191)
|
(13,299)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
(350)
|
(178)
|
(385)
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,577)
|
(9,850)
|
(12,576)
|
(13,304)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK cents
|
|
HK cents
|
|
HK cents
|
|
HK cents
|
Loss per share
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- basic and diluted
|
|
(0.23)
|
(0.31)
|
(0.38)
|
(0.42)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
Non-current assets
|
|
4,470
|
|
|
|
|
Plant and equipment
|
|
|
4,751
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
6,495
|
|
|
-
|
Equity instruments at fair value through other
|
|
39,801
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
39,801
|
|
Contingent consideration receivable - non-current
|
|
5,834
|
|
|
|
|
portion
|
|
|
|
5,834
|
|
|
|
56,600
|
|
50,386
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
755
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
11
|
7,195
|
|
4,608
|
|
Contingent consideration receivable - current
|
|
394
|
|
|
|
|
portion
|
|
|
394
|
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
1,502
|
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
9,298
|
|
7,051
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,402
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
12
|
|
35,951
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
10,095
|
|
2,095
|
|
Lease liabilities - current portion
|
|
1,850
|
|
|
-
|
Obligation under finance leases - current portion
|
|
178
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,525
|
|
38,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net current liabilities
|
|
(45,227)
|
(31,229)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
|
11,373
|
|
19,157
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
|
|
4,833
|
|
|
Obligation under finance leases - non-current
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
portion
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,833
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
6,540
|
|
19,106
|
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63,403
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
|
63,403
|
|
Reserves
|
|
(53,116)
|
(40,925)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity contribute to owners of the Company
|
|
10,287
|
|
22,478
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(3,747)
|
(3,372)
|
Total equity
|
|
6,540
|
|
|
19,106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
through other
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
Share
|
Share comprehensive
|
Accumulated
|
|
Controlling
|
|
capital
|
premium income reserve
|
losses
|
Total
|
interests
|
Total
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
At 1 January 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(audited)
|
63,403
|
497,676
|
|
-
|
Loss and total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
At 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
63,403
|
497,676
|
|
-
|
At 1 January 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(audited)
|
63,403
|
497,676
|
(45,359)
|
Capital contributions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from non-controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interests of a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Loss and total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
At 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
63,403
|
497,676
|
(45,359)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
(578,283)
|
(17,204)
|
(3,374)
|
(20,578)
|
(13,299)
|
(13,299)
|
(5)
|
(13,304)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(591,582)
|
(30,503)
|
(3,379)
|
(33,882)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(493,242)
|
22,478
|
|
(3,372)
|
19,106
|
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
(12,191)
|
(12,191)
|
(385)
|
(12,576)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(505,433)
|
10,287
|
|
(3,747)
|
6,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(8,437)
|
(2,451)
|
Net cash (used in) from investing activities
|
(3,263)
|
14,942
|
|
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
11,908
|
|
(14,375)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
208
|
|
(1,884)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
1,294
|
|
2,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
1,502
|
|
986
|
|
Represented by:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank balances and cash
|
1,502
|
|
986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|