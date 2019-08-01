Chinese Home Appliances to Compete for the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 at the Upcoming IFA

BERLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2019 is to kick off in Berlin, Germany, on September 6th. As the largest consumer electronic fair in the world, IFA gathers hundreds of leading enterprises, nearly 10,000 medias, and hundreds of thousands of smart product enthusiasts. On the first day of the event, the result of the IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019, the indicator of consumer electronic innovation, will be revealed.

Against the new revolution in the global consumer electronic industry started by the commercial application of 5G, Chinese consumer electronic enterprises are at the crossroads, with diversification of the consumption hierarchy and quick changes of user habits on one side, and the faster application of cloud computing, big data, AI, IoT, and other technologies as a result of 5G on the other. What will new technologies and new consumption spark?

Seeking New Driving Forces for Consumer Electronics

Born in the 1920s, IFA has witnessed changes of the times for nearly a century. More and more consumer electronic enterprises have been up on the stage, covering earphones, cameras, mobile phones, TV set, home appliances, VR, AR, robotics, and smart homes. IFA provides a platform for showcasing new products and technologies for global consumer electronics manufacturers and dealers. It also has recorded the changes of the global consumer electronic industry and the gradual rising of Chinese brands.

"As a global leading consumer electronic and home appliance fair, IFA creates an exchange platform for international exhibitors, domestic retailers, and consumers. In my eye, IFA is not a mere technology or export fair; it is a brand fair focusing on international brands, products, and consumer demands. With this communication and exhibition, exhibitors can achieve their goals of global sales increase," the director of International Data Group said, "This year's IFA will focus on the innovation driving force for the consumer electronic and home appliance market and exhibit the most innovative part and software solutions in the world, which are essential for the success of brands in the global consumer electronic and home appliance market."

According to the statistics of Statista, the size of the global smart home market will reach 79.3 million US dollars. The future smart home market will see explosive growth and further upgrade to and focus on Smart Home 3.0. The further development of whole-house intelligence will gradually solve the pain spots in smart home and satisfy more user demands with richer combination and more customized scenes.

Focusing on the Technological Innovation of AI, IoT, and 5G

The IFA Product Technical Innovation Award was launched by International Data Group and German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GIC) in 2014. Previous prize-winning enterprises and products were all industrial leaders and technical innovation benchmarks of the year. The focus of this year is tapping the application and innovation of new technologies, such as AI, IoT, and 5G, in consumer electronics.

According to the organizer, the participating products shall have breakthroughs in their core technology and innovation and revolution capabilities in product design and application. The organizing committee scores the participating products based on "data grading, Internet voting, and evaluation by the expert panel", collects consumers' opinions to ensure that the participating products have no quality problems and negative feedback, and select the most innovative consumer electronics.

The prize-winning products of previous IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards covered categories of refrigerator, washing machine, dish washer, oven, steamer, TV, acoustics, camera, air-conditioner, air purifier, gas water heater, electric rice cooker, mobile phone, smart watch, drone, VR device, and smart connected application. The technological innovation highlights of the prize-winning products covered aspects of healthy preservation, environmental protection, intelligent connectivity, user experience, and design innovation.

In 2017, 19 enterprises from different countries won the IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards. In 2018, 23 brands, including Bosch, Siemens, Haier, LG, Samsung, TCL, Midea, Hisense, BOE, and Changhong, won 28 awards with their outstanding strengths, covering various categories including smart home solutions, refrigerator, washing machine, TV, air-conditioner, oven, and water purifier.

Different from previous years, IFA Product Technical Innovation Award 2019 renews the awards, adding the technology golden awards in terms of AI, IoT, and 5G, and the award for smart home solution brand.

The statistics released by Strategy Analytics showed that the global smart home market will have a compound annual growth rate of 10% in the five years between 2018 and 2023 and a size of 155 million US dollars by 2023. It is estimated that by 2020, the penetration rate of smart home in the Chinese market will increase to 0.5% and the overall production of smart home in China will approach RMB 300 million. In recent years, Chinese home appliance giants, such as Haier, TCL, Midea, Hisense, and Skyworth, have expanded their presence in the overseas market. For Chinese home appliances, IFA and the Product Technical Innovation Award is an excellent opportunity to show the strength of Chinese manufacturing to Europe and even the world.

