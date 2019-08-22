Log in
Chinese Local Governments' Bond Issuance Slowed in July

08/22/2019 | 06:04am EDT

BEIJING--Bond issuance by China's local governments dropped sharply in July following a bond deluge to help spur economic growth, official data showed Thursday.

Newly issued special purpose bonds by local governments stood at 299.7 billion yuan ($42.43 billion) last month, down from CNY526.7 billion in June, the Ministry of Finance said.

For the January-to-July period, new issuance of special purpose bonds was CNY1.686 trillion, the ministry said.

Outstanding local government debt stood at CNY21.065 trillion at the end of July, below an official debt ceiling of CNY24.077 trillion, the ministry said.

Earlier this year, China approved a quota of CNY2.15 trilllion for new special bond issuance. Some economists expect Beijing to approve further quotas for bond issuance to help local governments fund more infrastructure projects.

--Liyan Qi

