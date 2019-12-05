Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chinese Lunar Gold and Silver Coins Shine in Times Square

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 05:36am EST

On December 4th, the seven-story NASDAQ screen in Times Square lit up with the dazzling Chinese gold and silver coins commemorating the Year of the Rat. The display of traditional Chinese culture marks another prosperous lunar new year and best wishes from China Gold Coin Incorporation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005385/en/

Chinese Lunar Gold and Silver Coins Shine in Times Square (Photo: Business Wire)

Chinese Lunar Gold and Silver Coins Shine in Times Square (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, the People’s bank of China issues a series of lunar coins to celebrate the upcoming zodiac animal. The 2020 Chinese Geng Zi Year (Year of the Rat) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins, issued on 18th November, 2019, again tells the story of Chinese lunar culture through a classic style rooted from the country’s rich and colorful history. The series is known for its high quality and long tradition. It’s debut in Times Square, the crossroads of the world.

The eye-catching video on the big screen unveiled vivid designs of a lovely rat in both graphic and folk traditional styles, shining in gold and silver. Besides their intrinsic value, the precious metal coins bring traditional Chinese culture to the world, and will indeed become popular gifts wishing for a lucky, wealthy and happy new year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aSCHOOL SPECIALTY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBLOOM ENERGY CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aSTONEMOR PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aBJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB : is Making Spirits Bright with the Hottest Holiday Gifts at an Unbeatable Value
BU
06:02aMEDRISK : 's 2019 Industry Trend Report on Physical Medicine in Workers' Compensation Points to a Need for Careful Management
BU
06:01aPIVOT PHARMACEUTICALS : re-brands as BetterLife Pharma Inc
AQ
06:01aDIXIE BRANDS' : Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Secures Patent for Scientific Breakthrough in Cannabinoid Delivery
AQ
06:01aZWIE : Zwipe announced rights issue and published prospectus
AQ
06:01aAVICANNA : Receives DTC Eligibility for Common Shares on OTCQX
AQ
06:01aMICROSOFT : KPMG expects to invest US$5 billion in digital strategy and expand Microsoft alliance to accelerate professional services transformation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Moncler shares jump after report of Kering interest
5Oil rises as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group