On December 4th, the seven-story NASDAQ screen in Times Square lit up with the dazzling Chinese gold and silver coins commemorating the Year of the Rat. The display of traditional Chinese culture marks another prosperous lunar new year and best wishes from China Gold Coin Incorporation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005385/en/

Chinese Lunar Gold and Silver Coins Shine in Times Square (Photo: Business Wire)

Each year, the People’s bank of China issues a series of lunar coins to celebrate the upcoming zodiac animal. The 2020 Chinese Geng Zi Year (Year of the Rat) Gold and Silver Commemorative Coins, issued on 18th November, 2019, again tells the story of Chinese lunar culture through a classic style rooted from the country’s rich and colorful history. The series is known for its high quality and long tradition. It’s debut in Times Square, the crossroads of the world.

The eye-catching video on the big screen unveiled vivid designs of a lovely rat in both graphic and folk traditional styles, shining in gold and silver. Besides their intrinsic value, the precious metal coins bring traditional Chinese culture to the world, and will indeed become popular gifts wishing for a lucky, wealthy and happy new year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191205005385/en/