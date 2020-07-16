Chinese Markets Lead Global Stocks Lower

By Chong Koh Ping

International markets fell, after Chinese data showed pockets of weakness even as the world's second-largest economy returned to growth.

By early afternoon on Thursday in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 1.4%. The Shanghai Composite fell 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 both lost about 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi Composite was down 0.9%

China's economy grew a larger-than-expected 3.2% in the second quarter, statistics showed Thursday, after a historic contraction in the first three months of the year due to coronavirus shutdowns across the country.

Sylvia Sheng, a global multiasset strategist in Hong Kong with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said while the macroeconomic numbers were pretty good, China's retail sector was recovering more slowly than expected.

Retail sales fell 1.8% in June from a year earlier. That compared with a 2.8% drop in May and fell short of economists' projection for 0.3% growth. Meanwhile, auto sales shrank 8.2% in June year-over-year. "This shows that the release of pent-up demand is moderating," said Ms. Sheng.

Chinese stocks have largely been retreating in recent days. That followed a surge in which the Shanghai Composite Index advanced more than 16% in eight straight sessions of gains starting on June 30.

"Signs that policy makers are taming the markets a bit are also weighing on investor sentiment," Ms. Sheng added.

After the recent pullback, the index is still 7.9% up for the year, making it one of the best performers among major global and regional stock benchmarks.

E-mini S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% Wednesday, for its fourth consecutive advance. The U.S. market was buoyed by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine, better-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs Group, and stronger industrial-production numbers.

