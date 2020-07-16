Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Chinese Markets Lead Global Stocks Lower

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/16/2020 | 02:04am EDT

By Chong Koh Ping

International markets fell, after Chinese data showed pockets of weakness even as the world's second-largest economy returned to growth.

By early afternoon on Thursday in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng retreated 1.4%. The Shanghai Composite fell 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 both lost about 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi Composite was down 0.9%

China's economy grew a larger-than-expected 3.2% in the second quarter, statistics showed Thursday, after a historic contraction in the first three months of the year due to coronavirus shutdowns across the country.

Sylvia Sheng, a global multiasset strategist in Hong Kong with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said while the macroeconomic numbers were pretty good, China's retail sector was recovering more slowly than expected.

Retail sales fell 1.8% in June from a year earlier. That compared with a 2.8% drop in May and fell short of economists' projection for 0.3% growth. Meanwhile, auto sales shrank 8.2% in June year-over-year. "This shows that the release of pent-up demand is moderating," said Ms. Sheng.

Chinese stocks have largely been retreating in recent days. That followed a surge in which the Shanghai Composite Index advanced more than 16% in eight straight sessions of gains starting on June 30.

"Signs that policy makers are taming the markets a bit are also weighing on investor sentiment," Ms. Sheng added.

After the recent pullback, the index is still 7.9% up for the year, making it one of the best performers among major global and regional stock benchmarks.

E-mini S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% Wednesday, for its fourth consecutive advance. The U.S. market was buoyed by progress toward a coronavirus vaccine, better-than-expected earnings from Goldman Sachs Group, and stronger industrial-production numbers.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 26870.1 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
HANG SENG 0.39% 25469.49 Real-time Quote.-9.65%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.63% 2187.92 Real-time Quote.0.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.11% 10701.679041 Delayed Quote.22.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 10550.492362 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NIKKEI 225 1.59% 22945.5 Real-time Quote.-4.52%
S&P 500 0.91% 3226.56 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.69% 6010.9 Real-time Quote.-11.12%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -2.82% 3982.87 Delayed Quote.15.80%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -2.89% 3900.8 Delayed Quote.7.78%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.35% 216.9 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
02:12aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : China's pork output slides for 7th straight quarter in shadow of African swine fever
RE
02:04aChinese Markets Lead Global Stocks Lower
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
07/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb After Promising Vaccine Study
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Anglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but second-quarter hit by COVID19
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
3Watch out for fungal disease in legume pastures
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : and Bentley Systems build digital twin for Chandra Asri's petrochemical complex in Indo..
5EQT AB : EQT : Assets Under Management Rose 0.4% During 2Q
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group